Chaka Khan Was "Pissed' About Kanye West's "Through The Wire" Sample

June 27, 2019 - 11:25 am by Beatriz da Costa

Kanye West's breakout single "Through the Wire" may have appealed to the masses and earned him a Grammy nomination, but it didn't appeal to the inspiration of the song.

Chaka Khan's 1985 hit, "Through the Fire" was sampled on West's '03 single and the songstress now admits that she didn't like how her song was used. On Bravo's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Khan revealed that she "was pissed" when the song dropped and didn't appreciate how it sped up her vocals.

"It was a little insulting. Not insulting, I thought it was stupid," she said. "If I'd known he was gonna do that, I would have said, 'Hell no.'"

Khan originally gave West the green light to sample her song when he called her after suffering a car accident. "He called me when he just got out of the hospital," Khan shared. "He said, 'You were so instrumental in my healing process. I changed the words a little bit to the song but I had to eat through a wire. Jaws wired shut through a straw.' It meant that much to me. It really got my heart, tugged at my string. I was like, 'Yeah, use it.'"

When asked by Cohen if West knew about her thoughts on the song, the 66-year-old said no, but felt that her silence spoke loud enough.

In This Story:

Popular

50 Cent Says 'Power' Will Not End After Season 6: "I Changed My Mind"

From the Web

More on Vibe

5 Ways Nicki Minaj Can Win The Internet Back
Getty Images

Nicki Minaj Freestyles On ‘The Tonight Show,’ Confirms New Album

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon went live Thursday (June 27) with Nicki Minaj as the night’s special guest, and she didn’t disappoint. The “Megatron” rapper returned to the late-night talk show two days after making a staged appearance where Fallon informed he that she showed up on the wrong night.

During Thursday’s interview segment, Minaj played the “Wheel of Freestyle.” The game required her to spit a short freestyle with three random words: Hexagon, Yeti, and Edible Arrangement.

The Queens native also confirmed that her fifth studio album is “definitely” on the way. “Yes of course, there’s a new album I’m just not putting out the date yet,” she said.

It’s unclear if the forthcoming album will feature Minaj’s recently released “Megatron” single, or the name of the project.

[email protected] announces she has an album on the way! #FallonLIVE pic.twitter.com/V1JjF2LIYC

— Fallon Tonight (@FallonTonight) June 28, 2019

Earlier in the day, Minaj trolled BET after the 2019 BET Awards scored lower ratings than the previous year. The Young Money rhymer was billed to headline the 2019 BET experience but pulled out of the show  in February due to a shady tweet from the network’s Twitter page.

Watch Minaj’s Tonight Show freestyle below.

[email protected] incorporates 3 random words into a rap on the spot in Wheel of Freestyle #FallonLIVE pic.twitter.com/g6kGDIVUXj

— Fallon Tonight (@FallonTonight) June 28, 2019

Continue Reading
crime-scene-queens-woman-murdered-1517512453
Getty Images

California Mother Arrested After Son Fatally Shoots Twin Brother By Accident

A mother in Southern California was arrested after her 12-year-old son accidentally shot and killed his twin brother. Gabriela Keeton of San Bernardino, pleaded not guilty to felony child endangerment during a court hearing Thursday (June 27).

According to investigators from the San Bernardino Police Department, one of the tween boys fired the weapon and mistakenly struck his twin brother in the upper body, KTLA reports. Police responded to the incident at around 7:30 p.m. local time Monday (June 25).

Keeton was arrested after investigators concluding that her son gained access to the “unsecured firearm” used to shoot his brother.

The boys were home alone and playing with the firearm. "It turns out that the weapon was possibly unsecured within the residence and the juvenile was able to retrieve the weapon, was playing with it in the residence and pointed it at the victim and accidentally fired a round,"  San Bernardino police Sgt. John Echeverria said according to L.A.’s KABC-TV.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he died. Keaton is being held on $100,000 bail.

See more on the deadly shooting below.

Continue Reading
Chance the Rapper Performs at the 2017 Firefly Music Festival
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Firefly

Chance The Rapper’s ’Acid Rap,’ ’10 Day’ Mixtapes Headed To Streaming Services

Chance the Rapper’s 10 Day and Acid Rap mixtapes, will finally be available on all major streaming platforms Friday (June 28).

“Proud to announce that Acid Rap and 10 Day will be joining Coloring Book on all streaming platforms,” the Chicago native revealed via social media Thursday (June 27). The release will be accompanied by “exclusive vinyl and merch” and the pre-sale of his long awaited debut LP which will debut next month.

Proud to announce that #10DAY & #Acidrap will be joining Coloring Book on all streaming platforms this evening accompanied by exclusive vinyl and merch and OH YEAH THE PRE-SALE FOR MY NEW ALBUM & TOUR ON https://t.co/hpfCtUy8Hq

Thank you everyone who stayed with me for so long. pic.twitter.com/ZW4COBAB9c

— Chance The Rapper Album in July (@chancetherapper) June 27, 2019

10 Day, Chance’s debut mixtape, dropped in 2012 and was followed-up by his critically acclaimed, Acid Rap, released a year later. The 25-year-old rapper’s Grammy winning Coloring Book mixtape became the first all-streaming release to crack the Top 10 on the Billboard 200. As for his new album, Chance has been keeping the details under wraps but the newlywed did announce that he’ll be heading out on tour this summer in support of the album.

In the meantime, fans can’t wait to stream Acid Rap and 10 Day. Check out some of the excited reactions below.

Me adding songs from #10DAY and #Acidrap on my Spotify playlist tomorrow:pic.twitter.com/VrCyg9a4W9

— Quinn Frankel (@QFrankel) June 27, 2019

Acid Rap and 10 Day are coming to Spotify and y’all don’t know how excited I am!!! pic.twitter.com/w8XlaF5eTY

— IG: @CalebDL_Studios (@CalebDL_Studios) June 27, 2019

Me talking about how much I love Acid Rap &how much Chance’s music means to me: My family: pic.twitter.com/Acn8Vcb9BS

— NELLI NELLS (@NotoriousNelli) June 27, 2019

Acid Rap is one of the greatest mixtapes of all time. Don't @ me

— Jotaro Kujo 🌟 (@JustChineduIt) June 27, 2019

ACID RAP IS COMING TO SPOTIFY TONIGHT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/lbte05CkDi

— yuck 🍷 @ DEEM AND I HAVE A NEW BABY SISTER!!!! (@ponatxllo) June 28, 2019

Continue Reading

Top Stories

Music News

1d ago

Eminem's Father Dead At Age 67

Music News

1d ago

Cardi B Stands Trial In New "Press" Music Video

News

2d ago

Michael Jackson's Estate Remembers Him On 10th Anniversary Of His Death