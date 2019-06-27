Chance The Rapper’s ’Acid Rap,’ ’10 Day’ Mixtapes Headed To Streaming Services
Chance the Rapper’s 10 Day and Acid Rap mixtapes, will finally be available on all major streaming platforms Friday (June 28).
“Proud to announce that Acid Rap and 10 Day will be joining Coloring Book on all streaming platforms,” the Chicago native revealed via social media Thursday (June 27). The release will be accompanied by “exclusive vinyl and merch” and the pre-sale of his long awaited debut LP which will debut next month.
Proud to announce that #10DAY & #Acidrap will be joining Coloring Book on all streaming platforms this evening accompanied by exclusive vinyl and merch and OH YEAH THE PRE-SALE FOR MY NEW ALBUM & TOUR ON https://t.co/hpfCtUy8Hq
Thank you everyone who stayed with me for so long. pic.twitter.com/ZW4COBAB9c
— Chance The Rapper Album in July (@chancetherapper) June 27, 2019
10 Day, Chance’s debut mixtape, dropped in 2012 and was followed-up by his critically acclaimed, Acid Rap, released a year later. The 25-year-old rapper’s Grammy winning Coloring Book mixtape became the first all-streaming release to crack the Top 10 on the Billboard 200. As for his new album, Chance has been keeping the details under wraps but the newlywed did announce that he’ll be heading out on tour this summer in support of the album.
In the meantime, fans can’t wait to stream Acid Rap and 10 Day. Check out some of the excited reactions below.
Me adding songs from #10DAY and #Acidrap on my Spotify playlist tomorrow:pic.twitter.com/VrCyg9a4W9
— Quinn Frankel (@QFrankel) June 27, 2019
Acid Rap and 10 Day are coming to Spotify and y’all don’t know how excited I am!!! pic.twitter.com/w8XlaF5eTY
— IG: @CalebDL_Studios (@CalebDL_Studios) June 27, 2019
Me talking about how
much I love Acid Rap
&how much Chance’s
music means to me: My family: pic.twitter.com/Acn8Vcb9BS
— NELLI NELLS (@NotoriousNelli) June 27, 2019
Acid Rap is one of the greatest mixtapes of all time. Don't @ me
— Jotaro Kujo 🌟 (@JustChineduIt) June 27, 2019
ACID RAP IS COMING TO SPOTIFY TONIGHT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/lbte05CkDi
— yuck 🍷 @ DEEM AND I HAVE A NEW BABY SISTER!!!! (@ponatxllo) June 28, 2019