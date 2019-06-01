Charlamagne Tha God Calls Elizabeth Warren “The Original Rachel Dolezal”

Charlamagne Tha God didn’t mince words when Sen. Elizabeth Warren stopped by The Breakfast Club Friday (May 31). The radio host compared Warren to Rachel Dolezal while questioning her for lying about having Native American heritage.

Warren maintained that her family told her that she was Native American. “It’s what I believed,” she said. “It’s what I learned from my family.”

Charlamagne followed up by asking Warren when she found out that she wasn’t Native American to which she replied, “Well..I’m not a person of color. I’m not a citizen of a tribe. Tribal citizenship is an important distinction and not something I am.”

In February, Warren publicly apologized after a DNA test proved that she had no Native American blood.

Warren told Charlamagne that she received no benefits from previously claiming Native American heritage for nearly two decades. “The Boston Globe did a full investigation. It never affected any job that I got,” she said.

“You’re kind of like the original Rachel Dolezal a little bit,” Charlamagne told Warren, comparing her to the former NAACP chapter leader who was busted lying about being a black women, and contends to being transracial.

“This is what I learned from my family,” Warren reiterated of the false details of her heritage.

Apart from the seemingly awkward moment, the 69-year-old politician spoke about the 2020 presidential election and detailed her plan to invest in HBCU’s, whether or not she supports reparations, wiping away student loan debt and more.

Check above for the full interview .