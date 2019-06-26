A Chicago Bartender Spat On Eric Trump And He Wasn't Sure Why

"For a party that preaches tolerance, this once again demonstrates they have very little civility."

Eric Trump went to Chicago's Aviary cocktail bar Tuesday, (June 25) but instead of enjoying a drink, the 35-year-old said an employee spat on him.

Trump told Breitbart News the encounter was "disgusting" and was a bit taken back since he and his family promote "tolerance."

“It was purely a disgusting act by somebody who clearly has emotional problems,” Trump said. “For a party that preaches tolerance, this once again demonstrates they have very little civility. When somebody is sick enough to resort to spitting on someone, it just emphasizes a sickness and desperation and the fact that we’re winning.”

The woman was taken into custody by Secret Service but later released. The Chicago police department was on hand to deal with a "law enforcement matter.”

CPD was on scene and assisting the United States Secret Service with a law enforcement matter. Any and all inquiries regarding a federal protectee must be directed to the Secret Service. https://t.co/ecq5TaMiQ0 — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) June 26, 2019

Trump's Chicago incident comes as his father's administration is being accused of keeping men, women, and children in concentration camps at the U.S.- Mexican border.