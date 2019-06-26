eric-trump-spat-on-chicago-bartender
Elsa

A Chicago Bartender Spat On Eric Trump And He Wasn't Sure Why

June 26, 2019 - 4:00 pm by Shenequa Golding

"For a party that preaches tolerance, this once again demonstrates they have very little civility."

Eric Trump went to Chicago's Aviary cocktail bar Tuesday, (June 25) but instead of enjoying a drink, the 35-year-old said an employee spat on him.

Trump told Breitbart News the encounter was "disgusting" and was a bit taken back since he and his family promote "tolerance."

“It was purely a disgusting act by somebody who clearly has emotional problems,” Trump said. “For a party that preaches tolerance, this once again demonstrates they have very little civility. When somebody is sick enough to resort to spitting on someone, it just emphasizes a sickness and desperation and the fact that we’re winning.”

The woman was taken into custody by Secret Service but later released. The Chicago police department was on hand to deal with a "law enforcement matter.”

Trump's Chicago incident comes as his father's administration is being accused of keeping men, women, and children in concentration camps at the U.S.- Mexican border.

In This Story:

Popular

Watch Video

Nipsey Hussle's Family Delivers Powerful Message At 2019 BET Awards

From the Web

More on Vibe

alabama-state-capital
Julie Bennett

Parental Rights Revoked For Alabama Residents Convicted Of Rape

A new Alabama law requires judges to prohibit the parental rights of residents convicted of first-degree rape and certain sex crimes. The piece of legislation now closes a legal window that previously allowed rapists custody of their children, which were conceived through sexual assault.

News of the law comes a little more than a month after the state passed one of the nation's strictest anti-abortion laws, only allowing a woman to terminate her pregnancy in cases of rape and or incest. The mandate is reportedly part of a new statue titled Jessi's Law.

However, phrasing found inside the 10-page legal text has pro-choice activists concerned. For anyone found guilty of rape and certain sex crimes, their rights as parents are forfeited, yet many have argued that countless rapes and sexual assaults go unreported, and if they are told to authorities, getting a conviction is difficult to do.

Activist think judges in Alabama should end custody if "‘clear and convincing evidence’’ proves a sexual assault took place. This is the standard used in many states according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

The law was named after an Alabama girl named Jessi who was raped by her biological father. Jessi's Law will go into effect Sept. 1.

Continue Reading
e-cigarettes-GettyImages-1158295575-1561525731
Justin Sullivan

San Francisco Becomes First Major U.S. City To Ban E-Cigarettes

San Francisco became the first major U.S. City to ban electronic cigarettes Tuesday (June 25). The measure restricts the purchase of e-cigarettes in the city in addition to barring residents from ordering them online and having them shipped to a San Francisco address, USA Today reports.

The new restriction was put in place in an effort to curb a rise in vaping among high schoolers, but opponents argue that adults consumers will suffer. The temporary prohibition is expected to last until e-cigarettes are up for safety review by the USDA sometime around 2022.

E-cigarette devices heat a liquid into an aerosol that the user then inhales. The liquid typically contains addictive nicotine, flavoring, and other “harmful” chemicals, per the U.S. Surgeon General. The use of e-cigarettes has reportedly “grown dramatically in the last five years.” Last year, 1 in 5 high school students reported using e-cigarettes at least once over the course of a month.

Juul Labs, a popular electronic cigarettes company, argues that adults who switched to vaping will be driven “back to deadly cigarettes” thanks to the ban. According to the San Francisco Chronicle, Juul is working to lock in a ballot initiative that would allow the company to continue selling e-cigarettes in the city.

Continue Reading
Fire Captain Sex Charges Fire Captain Sex Charges
Associated Press

Former Las Vegas Fire Captain Gets Probation For Having Sex With 15-Year-Old Girl

A former Las Vegas fire chief was sentenced to five years probation for paying a 15-year-old girl to have sex with him at a fire station. On Monday (June 24), Richard Loughry was ordered to register as a sex offender, but a judge decided that he didn’t deserve jail time due to his “spotless record,” according to the New York Post.

Loughry, 48, met the teen on Craig’s List in 2017. Her age was reportedly listed as 22 years old. After coaxing the girl into coming to the fire station the two had sex in a room labeled “captain’s dorm.”

In March, Loughry reached a deal in the case to plead no contest to statutory sexual seduction and soliciting prostitution, the Las Vegas Sun reports.

Loughry, who worked as a firefighter for nearly 20 years, called having sex with the teen the “most stupid, devastating decision,” and reportedly whined about how the incident ruined his career. Loughry resigned as fire captain after being arrested in 2017, during a child sex trafficking investigation.

Continue Reading

Top Stories

Music News

6h ago

Eminem's Father Dead At Age 67

Music News

5h ago

Cardi B Stands Trial In New "Press" Music Video

News

1d ago

Michael Jackson's Estate Remembers Him On 10th Anniversary Of His Death