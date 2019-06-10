British LGBT Awards 2019 - Arrivals British LGBT Awards 2019 - Arrivals
Children's Charity Faces Backlash After Cutting Ties With Trans Activist Munroe Bergdorf

June 10, 2019 - 2:18 pm by Desire Thompson

Model and trans activist Munroe Bergdorf has been met with a wave of support after she was dropped from a children's charity with supporters calling the act a “transphobic hate campaign” against Bergdorf.

According to i-D Magazine, Bergdorf wasn't an official ambassador but was a frequent supporter of London's National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC) and Childline. Just last week, Bergdorf was named Childline’s first LGBT+ campaigner. Bergdorf has previously worked with campaigns with L'Oreal and acts as a media correspondent for outlets like Good Morning Britain and This Morning. She's also faced transphobic and racial slurs for her commentary on white supremacists and white privilege.

Recently, journalist Janice Turner questioned Bergdorf's position with NSPCC, calling her a "porn model." Bergdorf previously appeared in Playboy where he discussed mental health and trans rights for people of color.

Shortly after, the NSPCC stated Bergdorf wouldn't “have no ongoing relationship with Childline or the NSPCC.”

Taking to Instagram, Bergdorf explained how she was hurt by the charity's decision to cut ties. “My role with Childline was not paid. I accepted their request to become their first LGBT+ campaigner because I care about the wellbeing of LGBT+ kids, but especially trans kids who are consistently targeted by British media outlets,” she said.

According to the BBC, the charity hasn't explained why she was dropped but the group did receive transphobic letters during their limited partnership. Celebs like The Good Place actress Jameela Jamil came to her support and called out outlets for their alleged transphobic behavior.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

I'm so sad to be writing this, unbelievably sad. Yesterday a Times journalist Janice Turner decided to launch a transphobic hate campaign on Twitter, calling me a 'Porn Model' and suggesting that if @childline_official didn't stop working with me as a campaigner they would be urging people to cancel their direct debits. Firstly I have never shot porn in my life, secondly demonising those who do isn't okay either. This Pride Month Childline had the opportunity to lead by example and stand up for the trans community, not bow down to anti-LGBT hate and overt transphobia. But instead they decided to sever ties without speaking to me, delete all the content we made together and back-peddle without giving any reason why. This comes just a couple of months after parents throughout the UK threatened to remove their children from schools for teaching about LGBT relationships and identities. My role with Childline was not paid, I accepted their request to become their first LGBT+ campaigner because I care about the wellbeing of all LGBT+ kids, but especially trans kids who are consistently targeted by British media outlets. My heart goes out to all the LGBT+ kids who have contacted me over the past week and the 6000 LGBT+ kids who contacted Childline for help in the past year. Pride is about resisting this kind of hate, not giving into it.

A post shared by ＭＵＮＲＯＥ 🌹🌹 (@munroebergdorf) on

dj-khaled
Craig Barritt

D.J. Khaled To Sue Billboard Chart Over Number 2 Album

D.J. Khaled wasn't a happy camper when he learned his album, Father of Asahd, came in second to Tyler The Creator's IGOR. The 43-year-old entertainer is so upset, Page Six reports he's going to sue the Billboard charts, alleging they didn't count 100,000 sales.

Khaled claims Billboard discounted the sales connected to an energy drink bundle deal. The bundle deal, which is a popular yet controversial tactic in the music industry, allows consumers to download the album and purchase merchandise. The strategy has helped to increase sales.

Billboard didn't count Khaled's sales stating “anomalies” in his figures. A source close to the entertainers said to Page Six "When Khaled’s team tried to appeal, Billboard refused to budge.”

The source goes onto say the handling of Khaled's album was unfair due to the fact that Tyler's bundle packages were accounted for in his album sales. On May 30, Billboard's charts revealed that IGOR was number 1, with 165,000 albums sold, while Khaled's album sold 137,000.

It didn't take long for many online to learn of the potential lawsuit, and in true form, the Internet reacted with a bevy of gifs and memes and tweets.

Proud to announce I am joining DJ Khaled’s lawsuit against Billboard. My album “I Put Lifts in My Boots to Complain to Jesus” was at least top 5 on the gospel charts.

— Cardigan Lamborghini™️ (@StokelyHathaway) June 10, 2019

DJ Khaled looks super corny hating on Tyler’s success. Take the L & make better albums my G.

— BlackySpeakz (@BlackySpeakz) June 7, 2019

I feel like DJ Khaled thinks he’s involved a lot more than he actually is. I have an image of him in my mind where he walks around the studio all day shouting catchphrases and then he goes home and says, “Damn. Put in a lot of hard work today. We’re really making magic in there.”

— steel stepladder (@steelstepladder) June 10, 2019

DJ Khaled’s album has a few dope songs but I think this compilation style just doesn’t resonate with a lot of people. It comes across as vapid, uninspired, cookie cutter.

Love or hate Tyler’s music, it makes you feel.

— The Black Robert Frost (@curtsummers_) June 7, 2019

police-tape-
Christopher Furlong

Body Of Veteran Who Died In Police Custody Returned To Family Missing Organs

On April 7, 2018, Everette Palmer Jr told his family he was on his way to New York to visit, but would first stop in Pennsylvania to settle an outstanding warrant stemming from a 2016 DUI. According to CNN, that was the last time anyone spoke to Palmer.

Two days later, the Palmer family was notified Everett died in police custody at the York County Prison. Their suspicions were only heightened when the 41-year-old's body was returned to them sans his throat, heart, and brain.

Now the family is demanding answers after being given the run around by officials. Civil Rights attorney Lee Meritt said Palmer's death "smacks of a cover-up."

While speaking with the outlet, Meritt said prison and county officials haven't provided any answers. However, York County Coroner Pam Grier alleges the family is well aware of what happened to the U.S. Veteran's organs.

"There were never any missing organs," Gay said. "The lab that does our autopsies has the organs. Coroner's offices don't always have a morgue or a forensic pathologist. We contract those services out. We utilize a team in Allentown. That's who retains the specimens. They don't always tell us what they retain. We made that clear to the family from the beginning."

Grier also said it's common to remove a person's throat "to make sure there wasn't any kind of component that caused asphyxia."

Merritt countered Grier's statement. "It's not unusual to take organs out of a body during an autopsy, especially if you believe they were subject to trauma. The highly unusual part is to misplace them."

An initial autopsy said Palmer died "following an excited state" in which "he began hitting his head against the inside of his cell door" and was restrained by law enforcement. The report later states he became irritated due to "methamphetamine toxicity" and a  "probably sickling red cell disorder"

Palmer's family tells CNN he didn't have any health issues leading up to his death, and the report of him harming himself is completely out of character for the father of two. Palmer's brother Dwayne said Everette may have been a big guy, but he was a gentle giant.

"He joked around a lot. He was the life of the family," Dwayne Palmer said. "He wasn't a perfect person, but certainly not somebody that's a rabble-rouser, fighting, starting trouble or anything like that. He was a loving person."

Speaking on behalf of the family, Dwayne said he wants to know what happened because the information doesn't add up.

"We don't believe anything (officials) are telling us at this point," he said. "It's a tremendous loss for our family. We are devastated."

On the morning of Palmer's death, he was taken to a clinic where it was determined he was unresponsive. He was then transferred to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. Dwayne said his brother was trying to rectify a legal matter nothing more.

Dwayne continued: "If he was being processed for something that he did wrong in terms of the DUI -- he should be held accountable for that -- but it shouldn't be a death sentence, certainly inside of a jail," his brother added. "We know that there are good people in that prison system. We appeal to them to come forward and share what they know."

73rd Annual Tony Awards - Media Room
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Andre De Shields, Legendary Broadway Actor, Takes Home His First Tony Award

As noted by the Los Angeles Times, thespian Andre De Shields snagged his first Tony Award after notching 50 years in the acting business. The Broadway legend took home the accolade for Featured Actor in a Musical for Hadestown on Sunday (June 9).

Since the '60s, De Shields has continuously refined and expanded his craft, reaching a wider audience for roles like his part in The Wiz's Broadway production (1975). To stress the importance of doing the work, the 73-year-old encourager shared three points to keep in mind.

"One, surround yourself with people whose eyes light up when they see you coming," he began. "Two, slowly is the fastest way to get to where you want to be. And three, the top of one mountain is the bottom of the next so keep climbing." He also inserted a shoutout to his hometown of Baltimore, Md., and stated, "I hope you're watching at home because I am making good on my promise that I would come to New York and become someone you'd be proud to call your native son."

In 1997 and 2001, De Shields was nominated for a Tony Award for Play On! and The Full Monty, respectively.

I owe a huge karmic debt to my parents, who had a similar dream of being performers. I would be a triple crown winner. I won #OuterCriticsCircle, #DramaDesk, & w/ @TheTonyAwards, that would be my karmic debt paid in full.

— André De Shields (@Andre_DeShields) June 10, 2019

