Chris Brown And Drake's "No Guidance" Collab Proves They Make A Good R&B Team
Chris Brown dropped another track from his upcoming Indigo album featuring Drake, officially reminding us of their sonic chemistry.
Released over the weekend, "No Guidance" leaves the two fawning over a special lady. Paired with production from Boi-1da, the track stays in the lane of haunted yet seductive R&B. The track is their first collaboration since Nicki Minaj's 2014 hit "Only" which also featured Lil Wayne.
Previously, the artists had a rocky relationship but also brought us other minor collabs like Drake's guest feature on Brown's "Deuces (Remix)" in 2010. Brown and Drake ended their so-called beef last year when Drizzy brought out the entertainer during his Scorpion tour stop in Los Angeles.
Indigo marks Brown's latest trek into the oh-so-many songs album formula with 37 tracks. His previous project Heartbreak on A Full Moon included a total of 45 tracks. The method worked with singles like "Pills & Automobiles," "Party" and "Privacy" helping the album reach double platinum status.
Rap-Up notes Indiago was previously expected on June 21 but will arrive June 28. The album also features collabs from H.E.R., Juvenile, Justin Bieber, Tank and Trey Songz. Recently released tracks like "Wobble Up" and "Undecided" will also be on the album.
"No Guidance" has gotten generally positive reviews and racked up a million views on YouTube in a matter of hours. Fans also praised their chemistry on social media.
https://twitter.com/JesusCabrales33/status/1136897343712661505
https://twitter.com/PromotionBreezy/status/1137384017798582273
Stream "No Guidance" and see the full tracklist for Indigo below.
1. “Indigo”
2. “Back to Love”
3. “Come Together” (feat. H.E.R.)
4. “Temporary Lover” (feat. Lil Jon)
5. “Emerald” (feat. Juvenile and Juicy J)
6. “Burgundy”
7. “Red”
8. “All I Want Is” (feat. Tyga)
9. “Wobble Up” (feat. Nicki Minaj and G-Eazy)
10. “Keep A Stack” (feat. Lil Wayne and Joyner Lucas)
11. “Heat” (feat. Gunna)
12. “No Guidance” (feat. Drake)
13. “Girl of My Dreams”
14. “Natural Disaster”
15. “Aura”
16. “Don’t Check On Me” (feat. Justin Bieber and Ink)
17. “Sorry Enough”
18. “Juice”
19. “Cheetah”
20. “Undecided”
21. “BP”
22. “No Judgement”
23. “Side Ni**a”
24. “Throw It Back”
25. “All On Me”
26. “Sexy” (feat. Trey Songz)
27. “Let’s Smoke”
28. “Early On” (feat. Tank)
29. “You Like That”
30. “Troubled Waters”
31. “Take A Risk”
32. “Lurkin” (feat. Tory Lanez)
33. “Trust Issues”
34. “Actin”
BONUS
35. “Part of the Plan”
36. “Play Catch Up”
37. “Dear God”