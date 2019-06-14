50 Cent has found his latest victim.

The rapper took to Instagram on Wednesday (June 12), to accuse Bow Wow of taking money home from the strip club that was originally meant for the exotic dancers. "Oh sh*t, this little N***a BOW WOW took the Money home with him. @antthaladiesman get him before I kill EM," said 50 in an IG caption. The caption was attached to a video of Bow Wow counting wads of cash.

Fif then followed with another clip of Bow Wow partying alongside DC Young Fly with several single dollar bills stuffed into his pants. "We came there like this, Bow wow stealing ones 🤦‍♂️why the fuck you ain’t throw that to the dancers," he continued. "You better get me my fucking money by Monday."

It didn't stop there either. The rapper kept going, posting photos of Bow Wow and even tagging Jermaine Dupri in some of them. "@jermainedupri what kinda shit is this, 🤷🏽‍♂️you brought this nigga around man," he added.

He kept trolling until finally, Bow Wow responded with a video of him counting up his money. Fif had the last word, however, referencing Bow Wow's previous relationship with Ciara.

50 Cent's antics are undoubtedly exhausting, but if you have time, check out all of the back and forth below.

😳oh shit, 🤨this little Nigga BOW WOW took the Money home with him. @antthaladiesman get him before I kill EM #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac

We came there like this, 🤨Bow wow stealing ones 🤦‍♂️why the fuck you ain’t throw that to the dancers.😤you better get me my fucking money by Monday. #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac

🤨@jermainedupri what kinda shit is this, 🤷🏽‍♂️you brought this nigga around man. He stealing the one’s 😤 @dcyoungfly you wasn’t n on this shit was ya 🤔

Yo @50cent 😂😂😂 💰💰 #aintnocappnovahere #bigdawgtalk #beendoingthissinceababy Call @antthaladiesman #GUHHATL

😆Movie money before him, Tv money before him, bitches before him 🤔did he just call @Ciara a bitch. 😟she’s not gonna like this, but give @antthaladiesman the money,😠and don’t be ever doing shit behind my back again.#lecheminduroi #bransoncognac

