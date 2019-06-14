SOMETHING IN THE WATER - Day 3
Craig Barritt

Chris Brown Suggests He Was Hacked After Karreuche IG Drama

June 14, 2019 - 12:23 pm by VIBE Staff

Chris Brown received major backlash on Thursday (June 13), after several fans caught wind of a series of comments the singer allegedly left under a photo of his ex-girlfriend, Karrueche Tran and her new boyfriend, Victor Cruz. According to Breezy, however, he was hacked and did no such thing.

"People going out they way. Leave them people alone and stop creating unnecessary drama," Brown wrote on his Instagram Stories on Friday (June 14).  "Whoever's been DM my followers or commenting as me lame asf."

As you may have heard, Brown – or someone posing as the R&B crooner – commented under several photos of Kae and Cruz, advising the model and actress to "upgrade" her new boyfriend. "Upgrade him sis. I'll take him around to style him," one of the comments read.

Well, if Brown really was hacked, that is, indeed, lame as hell. See Chris' message below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#ChrisBrown says he was hacked and not responsible for yesterday’s comments!!

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

In This Story:

Popular

Tracee Ellis Ross To Executively Produce And Star In 'Daria' Spinoff 'Jodie'

From the Web

More on Vibe

Songwriters Hall Of Fame 50th Annual Induction And Awards Dinner - Show
Larry Busacca

Missy Elliott Inducted Into Songwriters Hall Of Fame: "I Am Thankful"

Missy Elliott has officially been inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. The creative mastermind was inducted by Queen Latifah on Thursday (June 13), making her the first female hip-hop artist to achieve such a high honor.

Queen Latifah and former First Lady Michelle Obama both spoke very highly of Missy during her induction ceremony in New York City. "Missy, I want to thank you for all of your trailblazing ways," Obama said in a taped video that aired during the event. "Thank you not for just sharing your gift with the world, but for being an advocate for so many people out there, especially young girls who are still figuring out how to make their voices heard."

After a glowing tribute from Lizzo and Da Brat –  who performed Missdemeanor's 90s hit, Sock It 2 Me" – the rapper took the stage to give a heartfelt speech.

"I am thankful," she said before breaking down in tears. "Every time I come up to a podium ... even with all the work that I've done, I don't know, and I'm assuming it's just God, I don't know why I am here."

She continued: "I want to say one thing to the writers, to the upcoming writers, 'Do not give up.' We all go through writer's block. Sometimes you just have to walk away from a record and come back to it. But don't give up because I'm standing here. And this is big for hip-hop, too."

Missy joins an elite group of songwriters.  Jay-Z and Jermaine Dupri were both inducted in 2017 and 2018, respectively. While Elliott has written hit after hit for her own music catalog, the rapper has also penned a number of classics for Aaliyah, Beyoncé, Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey, Janet Jackson, Mary J. Blige, and more.

https://twitter.com/MissyElliott/status/1139500710276554753

Continue Reading
50-cents-accuses-bow-wow-staling-strippers-money-1560472355
Getty Images

50 Cents Claims Bow Wow Took Money From Club That Was Meant For Strippers

50 Cent has found his latest victim.

The rapper took to Instagram on Wednesday (June 12), to accuse Bow Wow of taking money home from the strip club that was originally meant for the exotic dancers. "Oh sh*t, this little N***a BOW WOW took the Money home with him. @antthaladiesman get him before I kill EM," said 50 in an IG caption. The caption was attached to a video of Bow Wow counting wads of cash.

Fif then followed with another clip of Bow Wow partying alongside DC Young Fly with several single dollar bills stuffed into his pants. "We came there like this, Bow wow stealing ones 🤦‍♂️why the fuck you ain’t throw that to the dancers," he continued. "You better get me my fucking money by Monday."

It didn't stop there either. The rapper kept going, posting photos of Bow Wow and even tagging Jermaine Dupri in some of them. "@jermainedupri what kinda shit is this, 🤷🏽‍♂️you brought this nigga around man," he added.

He kept trolling until finally, Bow Wow responded with a video of him counting up his money. Fif had the last word, however, referencing Bow Wow's previous relationship with Ciara.

50 Cent's antics are undoubtedly exhausting, but if you have time, check out all of the back and forth below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

😳oh shit, 🤨this little Nigga BOW WOW took the Money home with him. @antthaladiesman get him before I kill EM #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac

A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent) on Jun 12, 2019 at 3:03pm PDT

 

View this post on Instagram

 

We came there like this, 🤨Bow wow stealing ones 🤦‍♂️why the fuck you ain’t throw that to the dancers.😤you better get me my fucking money by Monday. #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac

A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent) on Jun 12, 2019 at 3:45pm PDT

 

View this post on Instagram

 

🤨@jermainedupri what kinda shit is this, 🤷🏽‍♂️you brought this nigga around man. He stealing the one’s 😤 @dcyoungfly you wasn’t n on this shit was ya 🤔

A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent) on Jun 12, 2019 at 4:32pm PDT

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Yo @50cent 😂😂😂 💰💰 #aintnocappnovahere #bigdawgtalk #beendoingthissinceababy Call @antthaladiesman #GUHHATL

A post shared by Bow wow (@shadmoss) on Jun 12, 2019 at 4:19pm PDT

 

View this post on Instagram

 

😆Movie money before him, Tv money before him, bitches before him 🤔did he just call @Ciara a bitch. 😟she’s not gonna like this, but give @antthaladiesman the money,😠and don’t be ever doing shit behind my back again.#lecheminduroi #bransoncognac

A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent) on Jun 12, 2019 at 7:50pm PDT

Continue Reading
forbes-ranks-richest-rappers-2019-1560454630
Getty Images

Forbes Releases 2019 Richest Rappers List

Earlier this month, Forbes declared Jay-Z was a billionaire, making him the first certified-billionaire in hip-hop. Jay may be out-of-this-world wealthy, but he's not the only rapper sitting on a stack of cash. Forbes recently debuted their Richest Rappers of 2019 list, and it's featuring a lot of familiar artists.

While Jay is the number one richest rapper, he is followed by Dr. Dre, who is worth a whopping $800 million. Fans originally thought he was worth billions due to Apple's lucrative deal with his Beat By Dr. Dre brand. Despite the false reports, Dre actually owned an estimated 20%-25% of the company at the time of the deal, leaving him with a little over $500 million.

Diddy clocks in at the third spot with $740 million. His loot stems from his Ciroc alcohol brand, Sean John clothing line, and Revolt TV. Kanye West follows with $240 million, which primarily stems from his successful Yeezy brand and music sales.

Finally, Drake rounds out the list with $150 million. The Canadian reportedly grew 50 percent of his fortune over the past year, thanks to his Virginia Black whiskey partnership, lucrative tour schedules, and Las Vegas residency at the XS Nightclub.

Learn more about how the richest rappers in the game made their money here.

Continue Reading

Top Stories

Music

12h ago

Drake To Drop Two New Songs After Toronto Raptors Win NBA Title

Movies & TV

23h ago

Tracee Ellis Ross To Executively Produce And Star In 'Daria' Spinoff

News

1d ago

Nipsey Hussle To Receive Posthumous Humanitarian Award At 2019 BET Awards