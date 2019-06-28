After her performance on Thursday (June 27), at Summerfest 2019 in Milwaukee, Wisc., Lizzo tweeted to fans that her two stylists were allegedly attacked by a security guard.

A series of tweets continued to flood the artist's page shortly after. She stated that she was unable to celebrate what she considered to be her "best show ever" because of the undeniable racism that is still very much present today.

Lizzo still remained positive, also reminding fans of how beautiful they were despite the racist bigotry. She mentioned that racism does not care if you're a "headliner."

DID ANYBODY GET FOOTAGE OF THE SECURITY GUARD THAT TACKLED AND ATTACKED MY TEAM @SUMMERFEST ?!

THEY SLAPPED AND MANHANDLED MY HAIR STYLIST AND STYLIST AND IM OUT FOR BLOOD

FUCK! That was the best show ever but I feel like I can’t even celebrate cuz RACISM don’t matter if you a headliner.... SMH @Summerfest please send footage

Tonight was beautiful. You are beautiful. But the struggle ain’t over. Racism and bigotry don’t care if you’re a headliner. Thank you @summerfest. We will be filing a complaint against that bigoted “security” guard and I hope you’ll be cooperative in seeking justice. 🤘🏾xoxo pic.twitter.com/bt3J5Cy1AS

Summerfest responded to Lizzo's filed complaint by administering a thorough investigation.

1/2 Lizzo gave an incredible performance which she now feels is tarnished by events which occurred during the performance. We do not tolerate racism in any form. We will conduct a thorough investigation.

The "Juice" artist took to Twitter once more on Friday (June 28), emphasizing that racism comes in many forms and using racially charged language is one of the various methods.

Friendly reminder that you don’t have to say the ‘n word’ to be racist. That’s not the sole requirement. Asking people to prove racism is another tool the oppressor uses to marginalize and discredit us.

Earlier this year, R&B artist SZA claimed that she was racially profiled in a Sephora in Calabasas, California. The incident forced the brand to close its stores for a day to undergo diversity training, CBS News reports.

On the upside, Lizzo starts her North American "Cuz I Love You Too" tour in July in Oregon before picking it back up in September for two months.

