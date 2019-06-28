Chris Brown Treats Team Breezy To Double-Disc Album, 'Indigo'
After weeks of teasing, Chris Brown's latest studio album, Indigo, is finally here. Breezy dropped the double-disc project on Friday (June 28), featuring a handful of your favorite artists.
The album spans 32 tracks and includes features from Drake, Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, Gunna, Tory Lanez, Tyga, Justin Bieber, and more. Ahead of the full-length project's release, Brown treated fans to a number of singles and teasers, including "No Guidance" with Drake, "Wobble Up" with Nicki Minaj and G-Eazy, and "Don't Check On Me," featuring Justin Bieber.
Indigo follows the Virginia crooner's lengthy LP, Heartbreak on a Full Moon. Despite much criticism over the album's 45-tracklist, the album peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and became certified gold in Nov. 2017.
In support of the album, Brown will embark on the IndiGOAT U.S. tour with Ty Dolla Sign, Joyner Lucas, and Tory Lanez. The trek kicks off on Aug. 20 in Portland and will hit major cities like New York and Chicago before concluding Oct. 19 in Anaheim. Check out the full tour schedule and stream Indigo below.
