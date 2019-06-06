Ciara Readies Beauty Marks Fall Tour
Since the release of her seventh studio album, Beauty Marks, Ciara has hit the go button in terms of churning out content to support the aforementioned project. To keep its momentum building, the "Promise" singer recently announced an intimate fall tour that'll have the mother-of-two traveling from coast to coast.
Beginning on Sept. 13, Ciara will perform in Washington at the state's Fair Events Center. She'll wrap up her trek on Oct. 4 at Chicago's Park West. The news arrives days after CiCi completed a business program at Harvard University.
"I always dreamt of going to college, but by God's grace, my music career took me on a path that I'm so thankful for," she said. "This week I got accepted into Harvard! Words cannot describe my excitement!"
Tickets hit the market on June 14 at 10 a.m. local time.
Sept. 13 - Puyallup, Wash. - Washington State Fair Events Center
Sept. 17 - Los Angeles, Calif. - The Wiltern
Sept. 24 - Houston, Texas - House of Blues
Sept. 26 - Atlanta, Ga. - CenterStage
Oct. 1 - New York, NY - Sony Hall
Oct. 4 - Chicago, Ill. - Park West