Nicole Curran, the wife of Golden State Warriors owner, Joe Lacob, received backlash this week after fans caught a glimpse of her appearing to lean over Beyonce during Game 3 of the NBA Finals. After receiving death threats, Curran is explaining what really happened between her and Beyonce.

Curran reportedly spoke to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne about the incident. The interaction reportedly came after Curran asked if Jay-Z and Bey wanted any drinks. She leaned over to hear Hov over the noisy crowd.

"She was in tears. Said she had been getting death threats on social media all night. This morning she disabled her IG account just to make it stop," Shelburne shared on Twitter. "There was no hostility. I was trying to be a good hostess. I’ve never experienced cyberbullying like this. I can’t believe our players go through this. That kids go through this."

Check out Curran's account of the situation, as told by Shelburne.

Just spoke to Nicole Curran, the wife of Warriors owner Joe Lacob, about the “incident “ with Beyoncé last night. She was in tears. Said she had been getting death threats on social media all night this morning she disabled her IG account just to make it stop.

— Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) June 6, 2019

Curran said she had no idea anything was even amiss until she got home and started seeing texts from friends and checked her social media. She’s invited Jay Z and Beyoncé to the game 3-4 times before. Last night she says she asked if they wanted drinks. Beyoncé asked for water

— Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) June 6, 2019

Curran says Jay Z asked for a vodka soda. She asked if he wanted lime with that. But it was loud in Oracle and she couldn’t hear, so she leaned over. That’s where the photos of Beyoncé looking askance at her come from.

— Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) June 6, 2019

Curran says she then went to go get them those drinks. “There was no hostility. I was trying to be a good hostess,” she said. “I’ve never experienced cyber bullying like this. I can’t believe our players go through this. That kids go through this.“

— Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) June 6, 2019