Ciara Graduates From Harvard University's Business Program

Ciara is officially a college graduate. The mother-of-two recently celebrated her graduation from Harvard University, sharing glimpses of the special occasion on Instagram.

"My College Dream Has Come True and I’ll cherish this moment forever! What a surreal feeling walking to class every day, interacting with my classmates, diving into case studies, exploring [the] Harvard campus and Cambridge! Never stop dreaming," Ciara wrote. "Never stop believing!"

Per Billboard, the "Level Up" singer graduated from the university's four-day intensive Business of Entertainment, Media and Sports program. Celebrities and athletes have taken part in the program in the past.

Based on CiCi's post, she completed the program with an emphasis on her Beauty Marks Entertainment company. Earlier this year, she revealed to Billboard that, "The mantra of the company is that all the scars we get from the obstacles we face in life are beauty marks. When you go through adversities and face challenges, embrace them because they make us who we are. They give us the wisdom we need to survive."