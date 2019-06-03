Ciara Talks Breakup With Future And Finding Love Again On 'Red Table Talk'

The conversation is getting realer than real on this week's episode of Red Table Talk. Ciara took a seat at the round table on Monday's (June 3) episode of Jada Pinkett Smith's Facebook Watch hit digital series to open up about her triumphs and struggles with love and relationships.

During the discussion, Ciara opened up about her very public, 2014 split from rapper Future. As you may know, the "Level Up" singer and Future were engaged in Oct. 2013. They welcomed their son, Future, in May 2014. Not long after, they announced their breakup. The singer recalled the times she stood in the shower crying over their broken relationship.

"I’d be in the shower, crying because I’m not in the happiest place. It hurts what I’m going through," she said.

When Pinkett Smith asked how she knew that it was time to leave that situation, Ciara said her son played a huge role in her decision. "When I started thinking about my son, Future, I realized I have to start making different decisions. Period."

Cici and Future endured a vicious breakup. Following their split, the Ciara filed for sole custody of their son, alleging poor parenting on Future's side. Despite the vicious court battle that ensued and still healing from heartbreak, Ciara was able to find love again. She married Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson in 2016. A year later, they welcomed their daughter, Sienna. “It was different," Ciara noted when asked how she knew Wilson was "The One." "He was like this, open arms, like, I got you."

Watch the full episode of Red Table Talk in the video below.