City Girls and Lil Baby Perform At The 2019 BET Awards

Yung Miami has held it down for the City Girls for almost a year now, and she continued at the BET Awards.

The rapper, who recently revealed that she is pregnant, hit the stage for a performance of the duo's hot hit "Act Up" and didn't disappoint. Decked out in an all black outfit, with her dancers donning all green ones, the Quality Control artist spit out every bar effortlessly. As the audience was bopping their heads to City Girls' raunchy "Act Up" lyrics, Yung Miami swiftly left the stage and made room for Lil Baby and his performance of "Close Friends."

Although Yung Miami was on stage for a short time, her energetic presence set the stage the way for Lil Baby's two-song performance. He started his set with his trap song "Close Friends," although Gunna didn't join him on stage for their collab. Rhyming to a backdrop of a bank with diamonds stacked behind it, Lil Baby showed exactly why he's one of the hottest Atlanta rappers out right now.

He then went into his record "Pure Cocaine," keeping the energy alive and well as only Lil Baby can do. As he rapped about making "a brick through a brick," his background dancers "fought" amongst themselves matching the theme of the song. He sealed the deal on his performance at the end by having money thrown out into the air as a finishing touch.

Earlier in the night, Lil Baby took home the Best New Artist award, having gone up against label mates the City Girls as well as Blueface, Juice WRLD, and Queen Naija. City Girls are also nominated for Best Group, as is Lil Baby, with his frequent collaborator, Gunna.