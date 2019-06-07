Common Opens Up About Drake Beef: "That Beef Was Real For Me And Real For Him"

June 7, 2019 - 4:47 pm by Beatriz da Costa

Drake's career, while it's been full of chart-topping hits, has also consisted of feuds with fellow rappers. The Toronto native has gotten tangled up in beefs with the likes of Chris Brown, Meek Mill, and Pusha T, the former two of which have since been resolved. While it may not apply to his rap beef with Push, Champagne Papi has made it a habit squash any issues he's had with artists in the path. Common is among that list of rappers who've resolved their issues with Drake. Common appeared on REAL 92.3 Big Boys' Neighborhood and opened up about how the two emcees settled their issues.

“When we had that beef, that beef was for real for me. It was real for him," Common revealed at the 20:05 mark in the interview. “We saw each other at the Grammys and it was like a little tension, and then it was just like a real honest talk that we had about like his respect for me. I was letting him know I thought he was a really dope and talented artist and we just squashed it then.”

The father of one then went on to say that he appreciated how the 32-year-old handled the situation. “It was like, what are we even beefing over at this point. This ain't where we want our lives to go, so let me just chill out on that. So I gotta give him a lot of respect ‘cause he handled that like a grown man should. He looked me in my eye and told me, ‘Look, I really respect your music.’ I felt bad when he was dissing me.”

The beef between the two started with Common's 2011 record, "Sweet," which fans felt made references to the Scorpion artist. Common later confirmed on Sway in the Morning that it was about him. Later, Drake's rebuttal came in the form of his verse on "Stay Schemin," to which Common responded with verses of his own on the same beat. With his issues with Common, Meek and Brown resolved the only one truly left is his with Pusha's. Is it too much to ask for the two to squash so the world can get a record from the two that's on par with "Going Bad"?

