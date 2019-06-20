Listen To An Unheard J Dilla Production On Common's "HER Love"

Grammy Award-winning rapper and entertainer, Common, has dropped his new single and music video entitled "HER Love," featuring Daniel Caesar with a special appearance from Dwele. The track also features an unreleased beat from the late J Dilla.

"HER Love" has a signature beat from J Dilla and a soulful hook from Caesar. Common delivers a story that is dedicated to hip-hop, much like his 1994 classic “I Used to Love H.E.R.” Before his untimely passing, Dilla and Common worked on a vast amount of the rapper's music, including the albums Like Water For Chocolate, Electric Circus and Finding Forever cuts "Southside" with Kanye West and "So Far to Go" with D'Angelo.

"HER Story" plays out like a State of the Rap Union as he addresses the rise and expansion of hip-hop throughout the past 25 years while highlighting his own journey.

"At 21, you knew I was savage/ But you said, "Common, you will never be average "/It's a cold world, we need JAY/If you could dot com, you could dot K." The rapper pays homage to some of the hip-hop's current artists and goes also to pay respects to YG, Gucci Mane, Meek Mill, A$AP Rocky, among others.

Director of the cinematic visual, Savanah Leaf introduces her thought-provoking perspective. Leaf has partnered with an extensive list of elite clients including Roc Nation, Sony Music Group, Nike, Adidas and Capitol Records.

The music video was screened at The Annenberg Space for Photography in association with "CONTACT HIGH: A Visual History of Hip-Hop" an exhibit on display in Los Angeles.

"HER Story" is the single from his forthcoming album Let Love Have the Last Word.

Reflecting on his music, the artist tells VIBE, “I love music so much. And on Let Love, this recommitting, rebirth and 're love,’ if that’s a word, just came to fruition. Music has always been the genesis of my creative life and it feels more than fulfilling more than wonderful, and a joy that is hard to wrap up, to be giving my whole self to it again.”

Check out the visual for "HER Story" below.