Popular Instagrammer Accuses Cuba Gooding Jr. Of Sexual Assault

Cuba Gooding Jr. is denying that he sexually assaulted Instagrammer Claudia Oshry when she was underage, despite her claims.

Oshry, known for her social media account Girl With No Job, accused the Oscar-winner of anal penetration with his finger on her podcast, The Morning Toast.

“When I was in high school, I was f**king 16 years old… Cuba Gooding Jr. put his finger up my butt, and I felt wild,” she said on her show. “Like, I felt… I don't even know what the right word is. And now, it's just become, like, a part of who I am. It's a part of my story." According to reports, Oshry includes the anecdote about Gooding Jr. in her routine for her “Dirty Jeans” comedy tour, but has not mentioned the actor by name until now.

“I know why I didn't go to the police– because I was like a kid who was 16, underage at a club and I thought I was going to get in trouble for being in the club," she continued. "So, I just shut my mouth."

Gooding Jr.’s lawyer Mark Heller said of the accusation, “Cuba says this incident never happened and he has no recollection of this individual either."

The actor turned himself in to authorities after being accused of grabbing a woman’s breast during a visit to NYC’s Magic Hour Rooftop Bar. He vehemently denies the allegations, and is reportedly due back in court on Jun. 26.

“I trust the system, and the process speaks for itself,” he said to TMZ in response to the claims.