The Olivier Awards With Mastercard - Red Carpet Arrivals
Getty Images

Popular Instagrammer Accuses Cuba Gooding Jr. Of Sexual Assault

June 17, 2019 - 6:10 pm by VIBE

Cuba Gooding Jr. is denying that he sexually assaulted Instagrammer Claudia Oshry when she was underage, despite her claims.

Oshry, known for her social media account Girl With No Job, accused the Oscar-winner of anal penetration with his finger on her podcast, The Morning Toast.

“When I was in high school, I was f**king 16 years old… Cuba Gooding Jr. put his finger up my butt, and I felt wild,” she said on her show. “Like, I felt… I don't even know what the right word is. And now, it's just become, like, a part of who I am. It's a part of my story." According to reports, Oshry includes the anecdote about Gooding Jr. in her routine for her “Dirty Jeans” comedy tour, but has not mentioned the actor by name until now.

“I know why I didn't go to the police– because I was like a kid who was 16, underage at a club and I thought I was going to get in trouble for being in the club," she continued. "So, I just shut my mouth."

Gooding Jr.’s lawyer Mark Heller said of the accusation, “Cuba says this incident never happened and he has no recollection of this individual either."

The actor turned himself in to authorities after being accused of grabbing a woman’s breast during a visit to NYC’s Magic Hour Rooftop Bar. He vehemently denies the allegations, and is reportedly due back in court on Jun. 26.

“I trust the system, and the process speaks for itself,” he said to TMZ in response to the claims.

In This Story:

Popular

XXXTentacion Friend And Affiliate Reportedly Shot In The Head

From the Web

More on Vibe

rihanna-fenty-pop-up-GettyImages-1156839684-1560919148
Dimitrios Kambouris

Rihanna Stuns At Fenty Pop-Up Event In New York City

That Rihanna reign just won’t let up.

Less than a month after launching her Fenty collection in Paris, Rihanna is expanding her pop-up shop to New York City. The Grammy winner attended the NYC opening at The Webster SOHO Tuesday (June 18) sporting a hot pink mini-dress and freshly done auburn-colored braids, complemented by turquoise accessories.

Rihanna's size-inclusive luxury clothing line comes just in time for summer with brightly colored bodycon dresses, graphic T-shirts, snakeskin heels, and glitzy accessories, according to Billboard.

The first installment of the Fenty collection, showcasing structured denim looks, corset dresses, strappy spiral sandals, pleated pants and fanny packs, became available for sale via Fenty.com on May 19.

Rihanna outlined her unconventional design vision to the  T, The New Times Style Magazine last month.“I want to be as disruptive as possible,” she explained of breaking free from the conventional fashion schedule. “The brand is not traditional. There is no runway show. It's a new way of doing things because I believe that this is where fashion is going to go eventually."

The NYC Fenty pop-up shop, which is described as a “two-story immersive experience,” will be open to the public from Jun 19 until Jun 30.

See photos below.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

 

Continue Reading
ed-sheeran-cardi-50-cent-collage-1560912663
Getty Images

Ed Sheeran Taps Cardi, 50 Cent, H.E.R. And More For New Album

Ed Sheeran is commissioning a star-studded roster for his upcoming album, No.6 Collaborations Project. 50 Cent, Cardi B, Khalid, Meek Mill, H.E.R., Travis Scott, Stormzy, Young Thug, Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper and PNB Rock are among the packed list of collaborations.

The British pop crooner released the track list last month, but debuted the full list of features via Instagram Tuesday (June 18).

Sheeran teams with Chance the Rapper and PNB Rock for the recently released single “Cross Me,” and Bieber on an acoustic offering of his new single, “I Don’t Care.”

“I’m a huge fan of all of the artists I worked with on the album,” the singer-songwriter said in a statement according to Rolling Stone. “Whether I’ve been following them since the beginning of their careers, or had their albums on repeat, they’re artists that inspire me and all bring something special to each track. Can’t wait for you to hear it!”

No. 6 Collaborations Project is due out July 6.

See the track list below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Thanks to all the amazing artists I’ve worked with on this record for sharing your talent with me. No.6 Collaborations Project comes out on July 12, hope you like it as much as I do @travisscott @thegr8khalid @camila_cabello @iamcardib @chancetherapper @pnbrock @stormzy @yebbasmith @justinbieber @eminem @50cent @youngthug @theuglygram @ellamai @paulolondra @santandave @hermusicofficial @meekmill @artisthbtl @skrillex @brunomars @chrisstapleton

A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on Jun 18, 2019 at 11:06am PDT

Continue Reading

XXXTentacion Documentary Trailer Released, Fans Mark One-Year Anniversary Of Rapper’s Death

Fans will soon get a behind-the-scenes looks at the life of XXXTentacion.  To commemorate the one-year anniversary of his death, the slain rapper’s estate announced a new documentary and forthcoming posthumous album, Spin reports.

The chilling documentary trailer released Tuesday (June 18), includes an eerie message from the Florida native born, Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy.

“There’s definitely a difference between Jahseh Onfroy and XXXTentacion,” he says in the clip. “This is the story, this is the full story. And this is the last time I will tell it.”

XXXTentacion’s mother, Cleopatra Bernard,  marked the somber anniversary by sharing a photo of their final phone call, which took place hours before he was shot and killed.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

My hearts forever shattered 💔 6/18/18 last phone call.

A post shared by @ cleo_ohsojazzy on Jun 17, 2019 at 9:20pm PDT

Fans and fellow artists shared dedications to XXXTentacion on social media, and others flocked to the Florida  mausoleum where he’s buried.

One year ago 💔#LLJ #LLj🕊 #xxxtentacion pic.twitter.com/P6IT3sDGSu

— AssassinLord444🧛🏼‍♂️ (@AssassinLord44) June 17, 2019

tomorrow will mark the day , X life was taken from him. you miss you man.

I want to link up tomorrow @ a park in play music & smoke for jah ! if you in California! Pull up ! Let’s barbecue let’s have fun ! we miss you jah ! #xxxtentacion

— sincerely, tokyo 🎌 (@madeintyo) June 17, 2019

i can’t even begin to believe its been a year??? where the hell did time go? no, it can’t have been a year already😭 miss him so much. but i know he’s still with us. i really can feel it. his energy. his name will live FOREVER. also... here’s my fave edit... #xxxtentacion pic.twitter.com/DxC7dD2od9

— sabina!-🦋 (@fvcknxxx) June 18, 2019

The 20-year-old recording artist was gunned down in South Florida on June 18, 2018. Six months later, XXXTentacion’s estate released his third studio album, Skins. He went on to win a posthumous American Music Award and BET Award.

Watch the documentary trailer in the video above.

Continue Reading

Top Stories

Features

16h ago

Living Outside ‘The Man Box’: A Look At Masculinity And Self-Care

Features

17h ago

Then And Now: Lloyd's Influence In R&B Is Stronger And More Important Than Ever

Entertainment

1d ago

Watch Blue Ivy Dance To Her Mom's Cover Of "Before I Let Go"