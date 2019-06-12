Cuba Gooding Jr. Will Reportedly Surrender To Authorities For Allegedly Groping Woman

Cuba Gooding Jr. will reportedly surrender to authorities in response to being accused of groping a woman at an NYC rooftop bar.

"The NYPD takes sexual assault extremely seriously, and urges anyone who has been a victim to file a police report so we can perform a comprehensive investigation, and offer support and services to survivors," police said in a statement on Monday (Jun. 10).

According to the woman who called the police, the incident took place at the Magic Hour Rooftop Bar over the weekend. She claims that Gooding Jr. touched her breast and was “highly intoxicated.”

“Responding cops searched the area for Gooding but did not find him,” continues the site. “The case was referred to the NYPD Special Victims Division, the sources said, which is probing a potential forcible touching charge.”

After being queried by TMZ about the alleged incident, the Oscar winner maintains that nothing inappropriate occurred that night– on purpose or by accident.

“All I have to say is the following, in this time and age we need to let people speak for themselves, we have to let people express themselves,” he said. “And now I’m giving the process the chance to show what really happened, what went down.”