Cuba Gooding Jr. Surrenders To NYPD On Suspicion Of Groping
Cuba Gooding Jr. reportedly surrendered to the NYPD on Thursday (June 13) after he was accused of groping a woman in a Manhattan bar, TMZ reports.
The actor reportedly turned himself into the Manhattan Special Victim's Unit Thursday afternoon. He arrived with his attorney, Mark Heller. He's expected to be booked and charged with forcible touching, which is considered a misdemeanor in New York.
As previously reported, Gooding is accused of inappropriately touching a woman without her permission at New York's Magic Rooftop Bar and Lounge on Sunday (June 9). The alleged female victim, whose name has not been released, reportedly called 911 on Monday, alleging the Oscar winner touched her breast.
Video obtained by TMZ shows Gooding partying at the bar with his friends, but Heller argues that the footage does not show any criminal behavior. The American Crime Story actor denies acting inappropriately that night.
Gooding will reportedly be processed, fingerprinted, and given an official court date. He will likely be released shortly after.