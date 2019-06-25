DaBaby Sued By Rapper His Security Allegedly Beat Him Into A Coma

DaBaby is reportedly being a sued by a rapper, who claims his security allegedly beat him into a coma, TMZ reports. Donald Saladin, also known as Don Trag, claims DaBaby was aware of his crew's violent tendencies and set them loose on him anyway.

In court documents obtained by TMZ, Saldin claims the "Suge" artist failed to provide his bodyguards with the proper training to avoid aggressive situations. As a result, Saldin said he sustained injuries to his head, eyes, neck, and spine. He was also in a coma for a short period of time.

As previously reported, the incident in question occurred at Centro Nightclub in Lawrence, Massachusetts earlier this year. The two artists were booked to perform at the same venue. Trag claims he asked to take a pic with DaBaby when their interaction turned violent. The rapper's crew then allegedly began to jump him as DaBaby looked on. Footage obtained by TMZ showed a clip of the beating.

Trag reportedly racked up $30,000 in hospital bills and anticipates up to $75,000 in additional bills, the lawsuit claims. He is suing DaBaby for damages.