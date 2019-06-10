The Cinema Society &amp; Entertainment Weekly Host "The Wrestler" Screening
Dame Dash Recalls "Magic" Day With Aaliyah And Kidada Jones

June 10, 2019 - 8:58 am by VIBE Staff

Dame Dash is taking a trip down memory lane. The entrepreneur hit up Instagram on Sunday (June 9)  to recall a "magic" day he had with Aaliyah and Kidada Jones on the set of a VIBE photoshoot.

"Damn...just came across this on my feed...that vibe shoot were we all connected on a level I wasn’t expecting," Dash recalled. The photo, which was shot by Hype Williams, appeared in a 2004 issue of VIBE's print magazine. The spread included photos of Aaliyah, Kidada, actress Bijou Phillips, and fashion model Natane Boudreau.

Dash continued: "@kidadajonesog pulled my coat to this book the seat of the soul...about the evolution of your soul and we all went to the book store and bought the book...changed a lot of my perspectives on things ...you know I brought the books to my crew and conversations changed from there on..."

In conclusion, Dash also reached out to Kidada directly in order to wish her condolences following the death of her mother, Peggy Lipton. Lipton died on May 11, 2019 after suffering from colon cancer. "Sending love and light to @kidadajonesog and her family," he wrote. "I loved your moms I felt like she was one of the few that really got me...but this is the day the magic really happens...crazy it’s documented."

