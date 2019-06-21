Premiere: Dana Williams Refuses To Take A Dive Into Toxic Love In Visuals For "Holiday"

Breaking the cycle of a seething love can be liberating as Dana Williams showcases in her creative video for "Holiday."

Directed by Naomi Christie, Williams gleefully parades in a soft pink wonderland after getting over a toxic lover. With production from Alex Da Kid (Rihanna, Skylar Grey), "Holiday" is soft but pulsating thanks to its heavy drums and ethereal harmony. The visuals lock you in as Williams celebrates her freedom in a pink pool that translates into a makeshift temple.

Minimal but alluring, the video's pleasant twist makes the gentle track almost sinister in nature. "Holiday is an expression of self-love and realizing that is it better to be alone than in the company of a turbulent relationship," Williams tells VIBE.

The singer-songwriter also shared her chemistry with Christie. "When Naomi Christie [the director] found this ethereal pink pool, I knew it was the perfect location for the song," she said. "This is one of my favorite videos because it beautifully reflects the light melody and heavy production with the soft visuals and dark twist at the end."

Williams's voice is jazzy yet classical with an undeniable spirit of Ella Fitzgerald and Billie Holiday. The comparisons are huge but rightfully given. The LA-based singer has brought her bounce of black girl magic to the most gritty rap tunes like Freddie Gibbs' "The Hard" and Boogie's "Sunroof" and Rejjie Snow's "Room 27." Without being anyone other than herself, Dana's other tracks like "Honey" have been a favorite in the R&B alternative scene as it earned a spot on Spotify's "Fresh Finds" playlist.

Williams' musical DNA also carries a strong sense of self, a trait that's hard to find in a sea of songs about the turn-up (See her tunes "Damage," "Miles For You" and The Lonely One EP to experience this). Her unique place in soul has also aligned her with superstar producer Alex Da Kid and a position with on the KIDinaKORNER/Island Records imprint.

The singer is currently preparing her label debut with "Holiday" being the perfect introduction to those looking for something real.

Check out the visuals for "Holiday" up top.