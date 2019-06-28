daniel-caesar-j-balvin-bad-bunny-1561728643
Getty Images

Surprise: Daniel Caesar, J Balvin And Bad Bunny Drop Albums Out Of The Blue

June 28, 2019 - 9:37 am by J'na Jefferson

Today (Jun. 28) is chock full of new, scheduled releases, such as Freddie Gibbs' Bandana and Chris Brown's INDIGO. However, some artists took a different approach and released entire new projects out of the blue.

Daniel Caesar released his sophomore album CASE STUDY 01. His latest body of work features collaborations with artists such as Pharrell Williams, Brandy, John Mayer and more. The album was executive produced by Caesar, Jordan Evans and Matthew Burnett. His last full-length project was 2017's Freudian, which was nominated for three Grammy Awards. His song with H.E.R., "Best Part," nabbed the golden Gramophone for Best R&B Performance.

Additionally, Bad Bunny and J Balvin released a surprise joint album. The "I Like It" collaborators' project is called OASIS, which Bad Bunny called "transcendental and refreshing" in a press release. The album features eight songs, two of which feature Mr. Eazi and Marciano Cantero.

"Working with J Balvin has undoubtedly been an unparalleled experience, I have always admired and respected him a lot and we have had an excellent vibe throughout this whole process," he continued.

Listen to the respective projects below.

In This Story:

Popular

50 Cent Says 'Power' Will Not End After Season 6: "I Changed My Mind"

From the Web

More on Vibe

SOMETHING IN THE WATER - Day 3
Getty Images

Chris Brown Treats Team Breezy To Double-Disc Album, 'Indigo'

After weeks of teasing, Chris Brown's latest studio album, Indigo, is finally here. Breezy dropped the double-disc project on Friday (June 28), featuring a handful of your favorite artists.

The album spans 32 tracks and includes features from Drake, Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, Gunna, Tory Lanez, Tyga, Justin Bieber, and more. Ahead of the full-length project's release, Brown treated fans to a number of singles and teasers, including "No Guidance" with Drake, "Wobble Up" with Nicki Minaj and G-Eazy, and "Don't Check On Me," featuring Justin Bieber.

Indigo follows the Virginia crooner's lengthy LP, Heartbreak on a Full Moon. Despite much criticism over the album's 45-tracklist, the album peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and became certified gold in Nov. 2017.

In support of the album, Brown will embark on the IndiGOAT U.S. tour with Ty Dolla Sign, Joyner Lucas, and Tory Lanez. The trek kicks off on Aug. 20 in Portland and will hit major cities like New York and Chicago before concluding Oct. 19 in Anaheim. Check out the full tour schedule and stream Indigo below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by CHRIS BROWN (@chrisbrownofficial) on Jun 17, 2019 at 3:14am PDT

Continue Reading
30th Annual GLAAD Media Awards Los Angeles - Arrivals
Rich Fury/Getty Images for GLAAD

Lizzo Says Her Stylists Were Assaulted By A Security Guard At Summerfest

After her performance on Thursday (June 27), at Summerfest 2019 in Milwaukee, Wisc., Lizzo tweeted to fans that her two stylists were allegedly attacked by a security guard.

A series of tweets continued to flood the artist's page shortly after. She stated that she was unable to celebrate what she considered to be her "best show ever" because of the undeniable racism that is still very much present today.

Lizzo still remained positive, also reminding fans of how beautiful they were despite the racist bigotry. She mentioned that racism does not care if you're a "headliner."

DID ANYBODY GET FOOTAGE OF THE SECURITY GUARD THAT TACKLED AND ATTACKED MY TEAM @SUMMERFEST ?!

THEY SLAPPED AND MANHANDLED MY HAIR STYLIST AND STYLIST AND IM OUT FOR BLOOD

— |L I Z Z O| (@lizzo) June 28, 2019

FUCK! That was the best show ever but I feel like I can’t even celebrate cuz RACISM don’t matter if you a headliner.... SMH @Summerfest please send footage

— |L I Z Z O| (@lizzo) June 28, 2019

Tonight was beautiful. You are beautiful. But the struggle ain’t over. Racism and bigotry don’t care if you’re a headliner. Thank you @summerfest. We will be filing a complaint against that bigoted “security” guard and I hope you’ll be cooperative in seeking justice. 🤘🏾xoxo pic.twitter.com/bt3J5Cy1AS

— |L I Z Z O| (@lizzo) June 28, 2019

Summerfest responded to Lizzo's filed complaint by administering a thorough investigation.

1/2 Lizzo gave an incredible performance which she now feels is tarnished by events which occurred during the performance. We do not tolerate racism in any form. We will conduct a thorough investigation.

— Summerfest (@Summerfest) June 28, 2019

The "Juice" artist took to Twitter once more on Friday (June 28), emphasizing that racism comes in many forms and using racially charged language is one of the various methods.

Friendly reminder that you don’t have to say the ‘n word’ to be racist. That’s not the sole requirement. Asking people to prove racism is another tool the oppressor uses to marginalize and discredit us.

— |L I Z Z O| (@lizzo) June 28, 2019

Earlier this year, R&B artist SZA claimed that she was racially profiled in a Sephora in Calabasas, California. The incident forced the brand to close its stores for a day to undergo diversity training, CBS News reports.

On the upside, Lizzo starts her North American "Cuz I Love You Too" tour in July in Oregon before picking it back up in September for two months.

Tickets can be purchased here.

Continue Reading
2018 Essence Festival Presented By Coca-Cola - Louisiana Superdome - Day 2
Getty Images

Missy Elliott And Timbaland Have A Song Called 'Summer' On The Way

Missy Elliott's seventh album is reportedly on the way. According to Misdemeanor herself, "ME7" is "coming," she just needs to make sure the "set up" is right for a proper release. Missy also briefly divulged on Twitter that she has a new song with friend, fellow Virginia native and frequent collaborator Timbaland that she can't wait for us to hear.

"I got this song called “Summer” that’s so craaaaazy like forreal tho @Timbaland we took it back to that old Basement Bounce!" she said. "When it come on your face just mean mug & it’s UNPREDICTABLE."

Earlier this year, Missy hinted that her latest body of work was finished through an Instagram video.

"I just finished a long project I been working on since last year & this my mood “Keep On Movin” I’m bout to show yall I’m on some next ish," she wrote in the caption of her video announcement in April. The video features her dancing to Soul II Soul's "Keep On Moving." Her last solo album was 2005's The Cookbook.

What are you hoping to hear with Missy's new album? Let us know in the comments.

I got this song called “Summer” that’s so craaaaazy like forreal tho @Timbaland we took it back to that old Basement Bounce! When it come on your face just 😡 mean mug🙌🏾 & it’s UNPREDICTABLE🤦🏾‍♀️

— Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) June 28, 2019

Continue Reading

Top Stories

Features

20h ago

The Art Of Soundtracking Netflix's 'When They See Us'

News

3h ago

Watch Nicki Minaj Return To Waitressing At Red Lobster For The 'Tonight Show'

Features

3d ago

Interview: Freddie Gibbs Talks Upcoming 'Bandana' Album And Acting Ambitions