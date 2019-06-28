Surprise: Daniel Caesar, J Balvin And Bad Bunny Drop Albums Out Of The Blue
Today (Jun. 28) is chock full of new, scheduled releases, such as Freddie Gibbs' Bandana and Chris Brown's INDIGO. However, some artists took a different approach and released entire new projects out of the blue.
Daniel Caesar released his sophomore album CASE STUDY 01. His latest body of work features collaborations with artists such as Pharrell Williams, Brandy, John Mayer and more. The album was executive produced by Caesar, Jordan Evans and Matthew Burnett. His last full-length project was 2017's Freudian, which was nominated for three Grammy Awards. His song with H.E.R., "Best Part," nabbed the golden Gramophone for Best R&B Performance.
Additionally, Bad Bunny and J Balvin released a surprise joint album. The "I Like It" collaborators' project is called OASIS, which Bad Bunny called "transcendental and refreshing" in a press release. The album features eight songs, two of which feature Mr. Eazi and Marciano Cantero.
"Working with J Balvin has undoubtedly been an unparalleled experience, I have always admired and respected him a lot and we have had an excellent vibe throughout this whole process," he continued.
Listen to the respective projects below.