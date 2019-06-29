Daniel Caesar Announces Tour With Koffee

North American tickets go on sale in July.

Daniel Caesar dropped another announcement after he surprised fans with his sophomore album CASE STUDY 01 on Friday (June 28). The R&B artist posted the news on Twitter alluding to a two-part tour taking off in Asia (July 20) before traveling to the U.S. (July 30).

His anticipated album is just what fans were waiting for after he was featured on Common's latest soundscape "HER Love" that was released in early June. The 10-track album featured vocals from Brandy, Pharrell, Sean Leon and Jacob Collier, and John Mayer, calling for an applause for the range of talent.

"Love Again" featuring Brandy is the hit single, according to Rolling Stone. Soothing strings and melodies from both artists is a perfect blend that is needed to be put on repeat. This marks his first full length album since his 2017 debut Freudian album with breakout single "Get You."

Reggae artist, Koffee, will accompany Caesar on his tour. The "Toast" artist is sure to bring her own her flare to the stage as she's not only a singer but a guitarist. She was recently featured on Apple Music's UpNext series where she gave fans a deep insight into her life and career.

