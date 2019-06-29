Daniel Caesar
Getty Images

Daniel Caesar Announces Tour With Koffee

June 29, 2019 - 9:48 am by Alexis Reese

North American tickets go on sale in July.

Daniel Caesar dropped another announcement after he surprised fans with his sophomore album CASE STUDY 01 on Friday (June 28). The R&B artist posted the news on Twitter alluding to a two-part tour taking off in Asia (July 20) before traveling to the U.S. (July 30).

His anticipated album is just what fans were waiting for after he was featured on Common's latest soundscape "HER Love" that was released in early June. The 10-track album featured vocals from Brandy, Pharrell, Sean Leon and Jacob Collier, and John Mayer, calling for an applause for the range of talent.

"Love Again" featuring Brandy is the hit single, according to Rolling StoneSoothing strings and melodies from both artists is a perfect blend that is needed to be put on repeat. This marks his first full length album since his 2017 debut Freudian album with breakout single "Get You."

Reggae artist, Koffee, will accompany Caesar on his tour. The "Toast" artist is sure to bring her own her flare to the stage as she's not only a singer but a guitarist. She was recently featured on Apple Music's UpNext series where she gave fans a deep insight into her life and career.

North American tickets go on sale in July.

In This Story:

Popular

Safaree Apologizes To Erica Mena After Cheating Rumors Surface: “I Can’t Lose You”

From the Web

More on Vibe

BET Awards 2019 - Pre Show
Maury Phillips/Getty Images for BET

Megan Thee Stallion Addresses Resurfaced Homophobic Tweets

H-Town Hottie, Megan Thee Stallion, has been in the news for her performance at the BET Awards' pre-show, sick freestyles, an upcoming documentary and more. Now, she's making news for a series of past homophobic tweets that went viral earlier this week.

The "Realer" rapper took to her Twitter account Thursday (June 27) to respond to the resurfaced comments, adding that she previously apologized for the remarks and her past views do not reflect who she is today.

You going this far over a tweet from 2012 ? that obviously meant no harm coming from me in high school, you mfs are sick https://t.co/nkwRVd3ejN

— HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) June 27, 2019

I’ve already apologized for tweets that obviously do not represent my views now. I don’t do nothing but show love to everyone so just stop

— HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) June 27, 2019

pic.twitter.com/p0A6bEWcZc

— cipota trompuda (@EarlsxLips) June 27, 2019

Other sets of alleged tweets are raising eyebrows claiming she used a slew of homophobic remarks but the Fever artist has yet to confirm or deny if they are legitimate.

In late August 2018, the Houston native, City Girls' Yung Miami and JT, Asian Doll, and Doja Cat all issued apologies for past homophobic language, as reported by Fader. 

With cancel culture being heavily present on social media, fans debated if Megan Thee Stallion should be "canceled." Loyalty is real as the "Hot Girl Summer" fans are here to stay.

Y’all didn’t cancel Cardi, y’all didn’t cancel City Girls, y’all didn’t cancel Sabrina Claudio and y’all sure ain’t canceling Megan Thee Stallion ass.

Shut the fuck up & Get the fuck outta here.

— hood baby (@ronthacreator) June 27, 2019

We all was immature back in the day.. y’all pulling up 9 years old tweets on @theestallion and want her to be cancelled pic.twitter.com/NoVmqBIRxl

— ⅅσмιиιqυє (@BlkGirlReviews) June 27, 2019

As one of the newest additions to 2019 XXL Freshman Class, Megan is headed to London to perform at the start of July, putting the social media fury well behind her. She will return to prepare for the "Legendary Nights Tour" with Meek Mill, Future, YG, and DJ Mustard kicking off in late August.

Continue Reading
SOMETHING IN THE WATER - Day 3
Getty Images

Chris Brown Treats Team Breezy To Double-Disc Album, 'Indigo'

After weeks of teasing, Chris Brown's latest studio album, Indigo, is finally here. Breezy dropped the double-disc project on Friday (June 28), featuring a handful of your favorite artists.

The album spans 32 tracks and includes features from Drake, Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, Gunna, Tory Lanez, Tyga, Justin Bieber, and more. Ahead of the full-length project's release, Brown treated fans to a number of singles and teasers, including "No Guidance" with Drake, "Wobble Up" with Nicki Minaj and G-Eazy, and "Don't Check On Me," featuring Justin Bieber.

Indigo follows the Virginia crooner's lengthy LP, Heartbreak on a Full Moon. Despite much criticism over the album's 45-tracklist, the album peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and became certified gold in Nov. 2017.

In support of the album, Brown will embark on the IndiGOAT U.S. tour with Ty Dolla Sign, Joyner Lucas, and Tory Lanez. The trek kicks off on Aug. 20 in Portland and will hit major cities like New York and Chicago before concluding Oct. 19 in Anaheim. Check out the full tour schedule and stream Indigo below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by CHRIS BROWN (@chrisbrownofficial) on Jun 17, 2019 at 3:14am PDT

Continue Reading
30th Annual GLAAD Media Awards Los Angeles - Arrivals
Rich Fury/Getty Images for GLAAD

Lizzo Says Her Stylists Were Assaulted By A Security Guard At Summerfest

After her performance on Thursday (June 27), at Summerfest 2019 in Milwaukee, Wisc., Lizzo tweeted to fans that her two stylists were allegedly attacked by a security guard.

A series of tweets continued to flood the artist's page shortly after. She stated that she was unable to celebrate what she considered to be her "best show ever" because of the undeniable racism that is still very much present today.

Lizzo still remained positive, also reminding fans of how beautiful they were despite the racist bigotry. She mentioned that racism does not care if you're a "headliner."

DID ANYBODY GET FOOTAGE OF THE SECURITY GUARD THAT TACKLED AND ATTACKED MY TEAM @SUMMERFEST ?!

THEY SLAPPED AND MANHANDLED MY HAIR STYLIST AND STYLIST AND IM OUT FOR BLOOD

— |L I Z Z O| (@lizzo) June 28, 2019

FUCK! That was the best show ever but I feel like I can’t even celebrate cuz RACISM don’t matter if you a headliner.... SMH @Summerfest please send footage

— |L I Z Z O| (@lizzo) June 28, 2019

https://twitter.com/lizzo/status/1144486025969881088?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1144486025969881088%7Ctwgr%5E393039363b636f6e74726f6c&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.jsonline.com%2Fstory%2Fentertainment%2Ffestivals%2Fsummerfest%2F2019%2F06%2F28%2Flizzo-calls-summerfest-security-guard-racist-bigot-says-he-attacked-her-team%2F1592453001%2F

Summerfest responded to Lizzo's filed complaint by administering a thorough investigation.

1/2 Lizzo gave an incredible performance which she now feels is tarnished by events which occurred during the performance. We do not tolerate racism in any form. We will conduct a thorough investigation.

— Summerfest (@Summerfest) June 28, 2019

The "Juice" artist took to Twitter once more on Friday (June 28), emphasizing that racism comes in many forms and using racially charged language is one of the various methods.

Friendly reminder that you don’t have to say the ‘n word’ to be racist. That’s not the sole requirement. Asking people to prove racism is another tool the oppressor uses to marginalize and discredit us.

— |L I Z Z O| (@lizzo) June 28, 2019

Earlier this year, R&B artist SZA claimed that she was racially profiled in a Sephora in Calabasas, California. The incident forced the brand to close its stores for a day to undergo diversity training, CBS News reports.

On the upside, Lizzo starts her North American "Cuz I Love You Too" tour in July in Oregon before picking it back up in September for two months.

Tickets can be purchased here.

Continue Reading

Top Stories

Features

3d ago

The Art Of Soundtracking Netflix's 'When They See Us'

News

2d ago

Watch Nicki Minaj Return To Waitressing At Red Lobster For The 'Tonight Show'

Features

5d ago

Interview: Freddie Gibbs Talks Upcoming 'Bandana' Album And Acting Ambitions