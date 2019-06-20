DaniLeigh attends the 2019 Billboard Latin Music Awards at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on April 25, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

DaniLeigh To Bring Her Killer Dance Moves To Chicago's Ruido Fest

DaniLeigh is making this year's Festival SZN one to the remember. The Dominican multi-hyphenated artist is heading to Chicago this weekend for Ruido Fest.

Ruido Fest, also known as the Latin Alternative Music festival will run from June 21 to June 23 with some of the best Latinx emerging acts in music. Fresh off the success of her remix for "Easy" with Chris Brown, the singer will perform on Saturday at the Toyota Music Den. Her set along with other performances from Girl Ultra, Jesse Baez and Marrón is in tandem with the Toyota Latino platform.

Este lineup está 🔥. Chicago, nos vemos este fin de semana en #RuidoFest para que la música se escuche #MásLoud. pic.twitter.com/GAFUdZwJU7 — Toyota Latino (@ToyotaLatino) June 18, 2019



DaniLeigh recently delivered sultry visuals with Brown for the remix to her latest single, "Easy." Their chemistry was undeniable in the Divad-directed video as the two danced in sync to her chill track. The video quickly went viral on YouTube and has reached over 7 million views in a matter of days.

The 22-year-old South Florida native got her big break in the industry when she directed a music video for her late mentor Prince. Her recent release The Plan featured her buzzy single "Lil Bebe" which also spawned a remix by Lil Baby.

Other talented chicas at Ruido Fest include Jarina De Marco, Tatiana Haze and Tomasa Del Real.

Check out the music video for "Easy (Remix) below.