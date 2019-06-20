DaniLeigh-Toyota-Music-Fest DaniLeigh-Toyota-Music-Fest
DaniLeigh attends the 2019 Billboard Latin Music Awards at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on April 25, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Photo by David Becker/Getty Images

DaniLeigh To Bring Her Killer Dance Moves To Chicago's Ruido Fest

June 20, 2019 - 11:47 am by Alexis Reese

DaniLeigh is making this year's Festival SZN one to the remember. The Dominican multi-hyphenated artist is heading to Chicago this weekend for Ruido Fest.

Ruido Fest, also known as the Latin Alternative Music festival will run from June 21 to June 23 with some of the best Latinx emerging acts in music. Fresh off the success of her remix for "Easy" with Chris Brown, the singer will perform on Saturday at the Toyota Music Den. Her set along with other performances from Girl Ultra, Jesse Baez and Marrón is in tandem with the Toyota Latino platform.


DaniLeigh recently delivered  sultry visuals with Brown for the remix to her latest single, "Easy." Their chemistry was undeniable in the Divad-directed video as the two danced in sync to her chill track. The video quickly went viral on YouTube and has reached over 7 million views in a matter of days.

The 22-year-old South Florida native got her big break in the industry when she directed a music video for her late mentor Prince. Her recent release The Plan featured her buzzy single "Lil Bebe" which also spawned a remix by Lil Baby.

Other talented chicas at Ruido Fest include Jarina De Marco, Tatiana Haze and  Tomasa Del Real.

Check out the music video for "Easy (Remix) below.

 

In This Story:

Popular

XXXTentacion Friend And Affiliate Reportedly Shot In The Head

From the Web

More on Vibe

Lil-Nas-X-Panini-New-Music
Rapper Lil Nas X Visits Music Choice on May 01, 2019 in New York City.
Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Lil Nas X Comes Alive In The Night Time With New Single "Panini"

Lil Nas X isn't on the old town road anymore.

The breakout artist behind the chart-topping single "Old Town Road" has followed up with "Panini," which feels like a distant cousin to Travis Scott's tasty hits. Produced by Dot da Genius (Kid Cudi, Kanye West) and Take a Daytrip (Sheck Wes, 6ix9ine), the short but enjoyable track is a solid glimpse of his genre-bending abilities.

The 20-year-old shows off his strong ear with "Panini" being an interpolation of Nirvana's 1991 track, "In Bloom." On Thursday (June 20), the artist took to Twitter to praise Frances Bean Cobain, the daughter of the late Kurt Cobain for her blessing.

panini interpolates parts of nirvana’s “in bloom”. special thank you to frances bean cobain for this!! 🖤

— nope (@LilNasX) June 20, 2019

Nas X is clearly an artist that isn't bound to any musical genre so, it will be interesting to see which different kinds of paths his EP will take. In an interview with Zane Lowe on Beats 1 (still donning his cowboy hat) he expressed his desire to see Drake hop on a remix of the newly released single.

 

"I really want this to happen, I already know it's going to happen [for] Drake to get on the remix of "Panini," he said. When it comes to his upcoming EP 7, the says it's worth something listening very closely to.

"I want you to picture listening to every single thing," he said. "You can't just listen and be on your phone the whole time 'cause you might miss something. It's going to be great, you're going to love it and you're going to relax. Lil Nas X isn't going anywhere anytime soon."

Stream "Panini" here and watch the audio presentation below.

Continue Reading

Premiere: El Alfa And J Alvarez Pay Homage To The Muchachos In "Me Da La Mismo" Video

El Alfa and J Alvarez have created a cheeky anthem for all the hard working dudes whose girlfriends don’t appreciate them. The video for their latest single “Me Da Lo Mismo,” is dotted with scenes in colorful supermarkets and desert-like props, the video looks like a screenshot of Coachella posting Instagram accounts.

With a mélange of intricate beats and auto-tune voices, El Alfa has put the Dominican Republic’s dembow genre on the map, garnering attention from mainstream America and its artists. He’s collaborated with Cardi B on “Mi Mami”  and has worked with mega-producer Diplo on singles like “TecnoBow.”

And he’s also getting praise from producers that predominantly dominate the reggaeton scene in Puerto Rico and abroad. “That music that El Alfa and Mozart La Para and all these guys are doing over there, that’s what’s popping right now,” Tainy, a well known who has worked with Bad Bunny,” told Rolling Stone. “It feels like you’re on a vacation over there. The Dominican Republic has so much talent. They deserve that respect.”

Watch the video for "Me Da Lo Mismo" above.

 

Continue Reading
Aaron Aye Aaron Aye
Noah Kentis

Aaron Aye Delivers Bop-Worthy Truths On New LP, 'F.E.A.R."

Some artists love to boast about their bars and nayhoos, but Aaron Aye truly has it all. The singer and rapper blend both talents with easy on his LP F.E.A.R.

F.E.A.R. which stands for "False Evidence Appearing Real," sees Aye get personal in his lyrics. In lead single"Roots," the artist highlights loss in many ways. From losing his mother to cancer and losing hope in his dreams, Aye gives out plenty of motivational vitamins to make it past your worries.

It's a recurring theme on F.E.A.R., which isn't a downer at all. Songs like "Over My Head" hand out valuable lessons while providing a groove only the 23-year-old can deliver. He's been compared to A-List talent like J. Cole and Drake for his honest storytelling, a factor that drifts in and out of popular music way too often.

With F.E.A.R., Aye speaks of peace and the importance of faith. Through the LP fans can hear how the L.A. artist overcame grief, depression and anxiety while building a positive sonic forcefield.

Make sure to give Aaron Aye a listen, he's more than worth it.

 

Continue Reading

Top Stories

Music

6h ago

Johnny Gill And Tiffany Haddish Bask In Love For "Soul Of A Woman" Video: Watch

Movies & TV

9h ago

Beyoncé And Donald Glover Sing "Can You Feel The Love Tonight" In New 'Lion King' Teaser

News

7h ago

Maleah Davis' Casket Decorated With "My Little Pony" Rainbows