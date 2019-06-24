Day N Vegas Fest: Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, Travis Scott To Headline

A new music festival is coming to town, and it's looking like one of the most lit lineups in recent memory.

November is the month for the inaugural Day N' Vegas Festival, which is reportedly going to be held at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds near Las Vegas Boulevard and Sahara Avenue. Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole and Travis Scott are expected to headline the event, which takes place from Nov. 1-3.

Other performers at the event include Juice Wrld, Lil Uzi Vert, Megan Thee Stallion, Migos, 21 Savage, Tyler, The Creator, Schoolboy Q and many, many more.

The reaction from the Internet ranged from sheer excitement to inquiries about the validity of the lineup, due to the heat emitting from the flyer. Per Las Vegas' KTNV, the festival is indeed real, and "Tickets for the festival are set to go on sale June 28 at 12 p.m. and start at $299 for early-bird general passes."

Check out the lineup below.