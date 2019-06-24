Screen-Shot-2019-06-24-at-6.16.48-PM-1561415065
Day N Vegas Fest: Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, Travis Scott To Headline

June 24, 2019 - 6:36 pm by VIBE

A new music festival is coming to town, and it's looking like one of the most lit lineups in recent memory.

November is the month for the inaugural Day N' Vegas Festival, which is reportedly going to be held at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds near Las Vegas Boulevard and Sahara Avenue. Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole and Travis Scott are expected to headline the event, which takes place from Nov. 1-3.

Other performers at the event include Juice Wrld, Lil Uzi Vert, Megan Thee Stallion, Migos, 21 Savage, Tyler, The Creator, Schoolboy Q and many, many more.

The reaction from the Internet ranged from sheer excitement to inquiries about the validity of the lineup, due to the heat emitting from the flyer. Per Las Vegas' KTNV, the festival is indeed real, and  "Tickets for the festival are set to go on sale June 28 at 12 p.m. and start at $299 for early-bird general passes."

Check out the lineup below.

Nipsey Hussle's Family Delivers Powerful Message At 2019 BET Awards

2019 BET Awards - Show
Getty Images

Lil Nas X's '7' EP Reportedly Projected To Top Billboard Chart

Not only does Lil Nas X have the biggest song in the country for the 12th straight week, but there’s a chance that his debut EP will also nab the top spot on Billboard’s 200 Albums Chart.

Per Hits Daily Double, the 20-year-old’s recently-released EP 7 is projected to top the coveted albums chart. According to the site, the EP is projected to move 70,000 units, with 4,000 to 7,000 of those units being from pure album sales.

Besides “Old Town Road,’ Lil Nas X’s other songs on the album are making waves. His new song “Panini” reportedly topped Spotify’s songs chart this past weekend, while his song “Rodeo” featuring Cardi B has also received praise.

Lil Nas X performed “Old Town Road” with Billy Ray Cyrus at the 2019 BET Awards, check out his performance below.

YouTube

'The Lion King' Soundtrack Reveals Production From Pharrell, New Song From Elton John

The Lion King soundtrack is expected to drop Jul. 11 on digital platforms, and physically on Jul. 19. Much like the CGI-remake of the film itself, the soundtrack has no shortage of star power.

We already got a glimpse of Beyoncé and Donald Glover’s rendition of “Can You Feel The Love Tonight” through a recent movie preview, and it looks like other classics from the original film will be reworked as well.

Selections from Hans Zimmer’s original score will remain in tact, while Pharrell is adding his je ne sais quoi to songs such as “I Just Can’t Wait To Be King” and “Hakuna Matata.” In addition to the original songs and score, Elton John and Tim Rice co-wrote a brand new track for the Jon Favreau film titled “Never Too Late.”

Check out the track list below, and keep an ear out for No. 14’s very mysterious song, which is “TBA” as of press time.

1. Lindiwe Mkhize / Lebo M: “Circle of Life / Nants’ Ingonyama” 2. Hans Zimmer: “Life’s Not Fair” 3. Hans Zimmer: “Rafiki’s Fireflies” 4. JD McCrary / Shahadi Wright Joseph / John Oliver: “I Just Can’t Wait to Be King” 5. Hans Zimmer: “Elephant Graveyard” 6. Chiwetel Ejiofor: “Be Prepared (2019 Version)” 7. Hans Zimmer: “Stampede” 8. Hans Zimmer: “Scar Takes the Throne” 9. Billy Eichner / Seth Rogen / JD McCrary / Donald Glover: “Hakuna Matata” 10. Hans Zimmer: “Simba Is Alive!” 11. Billy Eichner / Seth Rogen: “The Lion Sleeps Tonight” 12. Beyoncé / Donald Glover / Billy Eichner / Seth Rogen: “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” 13. Hans Zimmer: “Reflections of Mufasa” 14. TBA 15. Hans Zimmer: “Battle for Pride Rock” 16. Hans Zimmer: “Remember” 17. Elton John: “Never Too Late” 18. Lebo M: “He Lives in You” 19. Lebo M: “Mbube”

SOMETHING IN THE WATER - Day 2
Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Something in the Water

Missy Elliott Commemorates 20th Anniversary Of 'Da Real World' Album

The 2019 Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee, Missy Elliott, is celebrating the twentieth anniversary of her sophomore album Da Real World. The Virginia native posted a note on her Instagram account (June 24) with a throwback MTV News interview.

"It's really hard, the like, sophomore album. You try not to get that sophomore jinx," she wrote. The influential rapper was nominated for Best Rap Album at the 2000 Grammy Awards, featuring artists like Eminem, Big Boi, Redman, Lil' Mo, Lady Saw, Lil' Kim, Aaliyah, Da Brat, B.G., Juvenile, and Beyoncé. Elliott told her fans that this was the hardest album for her to finish but "when it was done it was SO FUTURISTIC and the beats was THEATRICAL."

https://www.instagram.com/p/BzF6lr5A79y/

"She's a Bi**h," "Hot Boyz," and "All n My Grill" were hit singles off the crazed album, and donning an all-black outfit and black face paint, Elliott captured the attention of fans with her unique style and sound.

To capture the vision of Da Real World, the award-winning entertainer said that she just had to wake up one day and say to herself, "I'm just gonna go in here just do songs instead of sitting there thinking about it being my sophomore album, just go in there and songs like I would for any other artist. And that's when, you know, the pressure kinda eased up. "

It has been 14 years since the rapper released a studio album (The Cookbook). She was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame as the first female rapper early this month, as reported by Billboard.

