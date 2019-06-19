"Dear White People" Premiere - 2017 SXSW Conference and Festivals
'Dear White People' Season 3 To Premiere Summer 2019

June 19, 2019 - 11:46 am by Alexis Reese

Dear White People first came to Netflix two years ago, following the experiences of black college students among their white peers at ivy league institution, Winchester University.

The storyline originally grabbed the attention of viewers at the 2014 Sundance Film Festival. Deadline reports that season three is set to premiere Aug. 2 starring Logan Browning, Brandon P. Bell, Antoinette Robertson, DeRon Horton, John Patrick Amedori, Ashley Blaine Featherson, and Marque Richardson.

The cast released a video as a part of their announcement where they debated the debate salty grits vs. sweet grits.

Ironically or strategically planned, the announcement of the season premiere falls on Juneteenth as it commemorates 154 years of the abolishment of slavery in the U.S.

Season two left viewers on the hunt for Winchester's secret society with Samantha White (Logan Browning) and Lionel (DeRon Horton), as reported by Entertainment Weekly. Their clues led them to meet Giancarlo Esposito, the narrator of the show.

Creator of the series, Justin Simien, also told EW that season three will take place in the spring whereas the last two seasons took place in the fall. "I'm really curious to see what happens in the springs, to see what happens with a little bit of distance from these characters and sort of allow them to absorb what just happened to them," he said.

In May, Simien took to his Twitter page to announce that he would be hosting a short film competition, open to the public. Aspiring filmmakers will have to produce a six-minute short film following the theme "Dear _______." The winner will have their film screened at the third season premiere of Dear White People. 

Whoopi Goldberg Reacts To Lizzo's 'Sister Act 2' Tribute

Lizzo shut the house down at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards on Monday (June 17) with her tribute to the 1993 film Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit. Following her performance, Whoopi Goldberg – the original star of the film – congratulated Lizzo on her amazing performance.

Lizzo performed her single "Juice" at the awards show. She channeled Lauryn Hill and the Saint Francis Academy's finale performance of "Joyful, Joyful." At the start of Lizzo's performance, she and her backup dancers were dressed in choir robes. Just like in the movie, the dancers were asked to remove their robes, where they then joined the rapper on stage. Lizzo also recreated much of the original choreography.

After catching wind of Lizzo's tribute, Goldberg responded on Twitter on Tuesday (June 18). "Girl YOU knocked the crap out of last night, and as your newest fan... kudos kudos kudos!!!" Goldberg tweeted.

As you may know, Goldberg starred in the 1993 sequel as Sister Mary Clarence, an undercover Vegas showgirl who infiltrated a strict Catholic school. Lauryn Hill and Sheryl Lee Ralph also starred in the film.

Check out Lizzo's performance and Goldberg's reaction below.

@lizzo Girl YOU knocked the crap out of last night, and as your newest fan... kudos kudos kudos!!!

— Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) June 18, 2019

Whoopi Goldberg Draws Controversy Over Bella Thorne Nude Pics

Whoopi Goldberg landed at the center of controversy this week over her comments on The View regarding actress Bella Thorne's nude photos. Thorne pulled out of her appearance on the daytime talk-show after accusing Goldberg of slut-shaming her.

Thorne said that she is “saddened and displeased” by Goldberg‘s response to her releasing her own nude photos in an attempt to take her power back from an alleged hacker who was blackmailing her.

It all goes back to Monday's (June 17) episode of The View when Goldberg suggested that celebrities should not be taking nude photos because they are at risk of being hacked. "If you’re famous, I don’t care how old you are. You don’t take nude pictures of yourself," the EGOT winner said.

She continued: "Once you take that picture it goes into the cloud and it’s available to any hacker who wants it, and if you don’t know that in 2019 that this is an issue, I’m sorry. You don’t get to do that."

Thorne addressed Goldberg’s sentiments on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday (June 18), stating "Dear Whoopi, I have loved u for so long but honestly I’m so displeased and saddened by your response to my leek [sic]. Blaming girls for taking the photo in the first place? Is sick and honestly disgusting."

The actress and singer also announced her decision to not visit the talk show because she didn't feel like "being beaten down by a bunch of older women." She later posted a video of herself breaking down in tears. "Whoopi, now that everyone’s seen my sh*t, I hope you’re so f**ing happy," she cried. "Shame on you Whoopi. Shame on you for putting that public opinion out there like that for every young girl to think that they’re disgusting for even taking a photo like that. Shame on you."

Whoopi and Bella's situation has garnered mixed reviews from fans on Twitter. While some agree with Goldberg, others feel as though she may have been a little too harsh considering the circumstances surrounding Thorne's leaked photos.

Check out the Twitter reactions below.

That reality pill is hard to swallow. She didn’t say she deserved it, but she’s right - if it’s in the cloud and with all the hacking that has been done, you can’t then be shocked it happened to you. Stop playing the victim.

— Jack Napier (@2nd2breathe) June 19, 2019

https://twitter.com/kaylaparnall/status/1141320271053381633

SHAME ON YOU CARYN ELAINE JOHNSON AKA WHOOPI GOLDBERG FOR SAYING THAT ABOUT BELLA THORNE pic.twitter.com/lIKdxTKPSC

— Frenchie (@queensheeba1) June 19, 2019

Whoopi Goldberg is correct.Bella...you did not empower yourself. You just made everyone Google you more.

— ALLEYPOP (@ALLEYPOP) June 19, 2019

https://twitter.com/Mamba_zoe/status/1141319668541657089

https://twitter.com/Cllewis133/status/1141319541965893632

https://twitter.com/Kay_LuhR/status/1141318101876842496

XXXTentacion Documentary Trailer Released, Fans Mark One-Year Anniversary Of Rapper’s Death

Fans will soon get a behind-the-scenes looks at the life of XXXTentacion.  To commemorate the one-year anniversary of his death, the slain rapper’s estate announced a new documentary and forthcoming posthumous album, Spin reports.

The chilling documentary trailer released Tuesday (June 18), includes an eerie message from the Florida native born, Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy.

“There’s definitely a difference between Jahseh Onfroy and XXXTentacion,” he says in the clip. “This is the story, this is the full story. And this is the last time I will tell it.”

XXXTentacion’s mother, Cleopatra Bernard,  marked the somber anniversary by sharing a photo of their final phone call, which took place hours before he was shot and killed.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

My hearts forever shattered 💔 6/18/18 last phone call.

A post shared by @ cleo_ohsojazzy on Jun 17, 2019 at 9:20pm PDT

Fans and fellow artists shared dedications to XXXTentacion on social media, and others flocked to the Florida  mausoleum where he’s buried.

One year ago 💔#LLJ #LLj🕊 #xxxtentacion pic.twitter.com/P6IT3sDGSu

— AssassinLord444🧛🏼‍♂️ (@AssassinLord44) June 17, 2019

tomorrow will mark the day , X life was taken from him. you miss you man.

I want to link up tomorrow @ a park in play music & smoke for jah ! if you in California! Pull up ! Let’s barbecue let’s have fun ! we miss you jah ! #xxxtentacion

— sincerely, tokyo 🎌 (@madeintyo) June 17, 2019

i can’t even begin to believe its been a year??? where the hell did time go? no, it can’t have been a year already😭 miss him so much. but i know he’s still with us. i really can feel it. his energy. his name will live FOREVER. also... here’s my fave edit... #xxxtentacion pic.twitter.com/DxC7dD2od9

— sabina!-🦋 (@fvcknxxx) June 18, 2019

The 20-year-old recording artist was gunned down in South Florida on June 18, 2018. Six months later, XXXTentacion’s estate released his third studio album, Skins. He went on to win a posthumous American Music Award and BET Award.

Watch the documentary trailer in the video above.

