'Dear White People' Season 3 To Premiere Summer 2019
Dear White People first came to Netflix two years ago, following the experiences of black college students among their white peers at ivy league institution, Winchester University.
The storyline originally grabbed the attention of viewers at the 2014 Sundance Film Festival. Deadline reports that season three is set to premiere Aug. 2 starring Logan Browning, Brandon P. Bell, Antoinette Robertson, DeRon Horton, John Patrick Amedori, Ashley Blaine Featherson, and Marque Richardson.
The cast released a video as a part of their announcement where they debated the debate salty grits vs. sweet grits.
Ironically or strategically planned, the announcement of the season premiere falls on Juneteenth as it commemorates 154 years of the abolishment of slavery in the U.S.
Season two left viewers on the hunt for Winchester's secret society with Samantha White (Logan Browning) and Lionel (DeRon Horton), as reported by Entertainment Weekly. Their clues led them to meet Giancarlo Esposito, the narrator of the show.
Creator of the series, Justin Simien, also told EW that season three will take place in the spring whereas the last two seasons took place in the fall. "I'm really curious to see what happens in the springs, to see what happens with a little bit of distance from these characters and sort of allow them to absorb what just happened to them," he said.
In May, Simien took to his Twitter page to announce that he would be hosting a short film competition, open to the public. Aspiring filmmakers will have to produce a six-minute short film following the theme "Dear _______." The winner will have their film screened at the third season premiere of Dear White People.