The Suspect At The Center Of Maleah Davis' Case Maintains His Innocence

June 6, 2019 - 11:39 am by Shenequa Golding

The prime suspect in the death of 4-year-old Maleah Davis is maintaining his innocence, insisting he's not the person responsible for the child's disappearance.

During an exclusive interview with ABC13's Chauncy Glover Wednesday (June 5), Derion Venice, the last man seen with Maleah, denies all wrongdoing.

"I ain't no killer, bro," Vence said. "Chauncy, I loved Maleah so much. I did for her more than her own parents. I never had a biological daughter. I would never do anything to hurt her."

Venice continued: "That's not me. Ask anyone who knows me and they'll tell you I'm not that type of dude, and I was good with the kids."

In early May, Maleah's mother, Brittany Bowens, left her daughter in Venice's care to attend a funeral out of town. Bowens and Venice were reportedly engaged. Venice alleges while on the way to the airport to pick up Bowens, three men forced him, his 2-year-old son and Maleah against their will. Venice was allegedly knocked out during a scuffle and when he came to, Maleah was gone.

Law enforcement said Venice's story didn't make sense and always changed.

On Monday (June 3) Maleah's remains were positively identified in Hope, Arkansas about 30 miles northeast of the Texas-Arkansas border.

Venice, who was in jail for his 27th birthday, insists the real killer hasn't been caught. "I should be home with my family, with Maleah, the kids, and Brittany, cooking dinner and watching Netflix," Vence said.

It's reported Houston activist Quannel X said Venice revealed to him during a jailhouse sitdown Maleah was dead and that he drove across state lines where her body was placed in a garbage bag on the road.

When Chauncy asked Venice about Maleah's death he replied: "Nothing bad happened to Maleah."

Venice is charged with tampering evidence, namely a corpse and is being held on a $1 million bond.

