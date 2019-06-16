Diddy Sends Well Wishes To Cassie On Pregnancy Announcement
Earlier this week (June 13), Cassie announced that she’s expecting her first child. “Can’t wait to meet out baby girl,” the “Me And You” singer captioned a photo of her and her boyfriend Alex Fine “Love you always & forever.”
Following the announcement, Diddy, who was in a relationship with Cassie for a reported 10 years, posted his well wishes on Instagram. “Congratulations @Cassie and Alex,” Diddy wrote. “I wish you all nothing but love and happiness. God bless. LOVE.”
The pair separated earlier this year after an on-and-off relationship. Once they went their separate ways, Cassie and fitness professional Fine began dating.
