SOMETHING IN THE WATER - Day 2
Brian Ach/Getty Images for Something in the Water

Diddy Sends Well Wishes To Cassie On Pregnancy Announcement

June 16, 2019 - 10:11 am by Camille Augustin

Earlier this week (June 13), Cassie announced that she’s expecting her first child. “Can’t wait to meet out baby girl,” the “Me And You” singer captioned a photo of her and her boyfriend Alex Fine “Love you always & forever.”

Following the announcement, Diddy, who was in a relationship with Cassie for a reported 10 years, posted his well wishes on Instagram. “Congratulations @Cassie and Alex,” Diddy wrote. “I wish you all nothing but love and happiness. God bless. LOVE.”

The pair separated earlier this year after an on-and-off relationship. Once they went their separate ways, Cassie and fitness professional Fine began dating.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Congratulations @Cassie and Alex. I wish you all nothing but love and happiness. God bless ❤️❤️❤️ L O V E

A post shared by Diddy (@diddy) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Can’t wait to meet our baby girl 💗 Love You Always & Forever 📸: @mikemillerphoto

A post shared by Casandra (@cassie) on

In This Story:

Popular

Tracee Ellis Ross To Executively Produce And Star In 'Daria' Spinoff 'Jodie'

From the Web

More on Vibe

junior-guzman
NYPD

Justice For Junior: Five Convicted In Brutal Murder Of Bronx Teen

Five men were convicted in the brutal murder of Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz. A Bronx jury handed down the verdict on Friday (June 14), nearly a year to the day since the 15-year-old victim was chased down by a group of gang members, dragged out of a local bodega and viciously stabbed to death.

Martinez Estrella, Antonio Rodriguez Hernandez Santiago, Elvin Garcia, Jose Muniz and Manuel Rivera, were found guilty on all four charges, according to CBS News. The group faced first-degree murder, second-degree murder, second-degree conspiracy and second-degree gang assault.

Jurors reviewed video of Guzman-Feliz’s murder and reportedly began crying while looking at autopsy photos of the teen, described by his father as a “really good kid” who was doing well in school, and aspired to be an NYPD detective.

The five convicted murderers belonged to the Trinitarios gang, prosecutors said. Guzman-Feliz was killed after he was mistaken for a member of a rival gang. Surveillance footage from the night of the heinous murder showed Guzman-Feliz attempting to run to safety inside a Bronx bodega before being caught by the men.

Guzman-Feliz was stabbed multiple times with knives and machetes, and collapsed on his way to a nearby hospital. His death caused outrage around the globe, and launched the viral #JusticeForJunior campaign. A Go Fund Me account opened to raise money for the high schooler’s family brought in more than $340,000 in donations.

“I want to say thank you, Jesus,” the slain teen’s mother, Leandra Feliz, said after the verdict.

“I’m not going to have my son back. But those killers, those murderers, they won’t be outside killing another kid.”

Continue Reading
Nick Cannon
Getty Images

Nick Cannon To Host Morning Show On L.A. Hip-Hop Station Power 106

Nick Cannon has signed on to host and produce his own morning show on Los Angeles radio station, Power 106, Billboard reports. Nick Cannon Mornings is set to debut on Monday (June 17), during the coveted 6 to 10 a.m. slot.

“Power 106 is one of the most substantial fixtures in our hip-hop culture that has proven time and time again that they are No. 1 and not going anywhere,” Cannon said in a statement. “Los Angeles is used to star players joining star franchises. I’m just honored for the opportunity to make our community and culture proud.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A man of the community! ✊🏾 @power_106

A post shared by NICK CANNON (@nickcannon) on Jun 14, 2019 at 3:03pm PDT

Cannon’s morning show will replace J Cruz’s The Cruz Show. The radio host left the station in April for Power 106 competitor, 92.3 The Beat. The move reunited Cruz with longtime L.A. radio personality, Big Boy, who left Power 106 for 92.3 in 2015.

In addition to radio, Cannon is the creator and host of MTV’s Wild ’N Out, which has been on the air for more than a decade. He also helmed Fox’s The Masked Singer, a singing competition show that crowned T-Pain as its season one winner, and was recently picked up for season two. Last year, it was reported that Cannon signed a development deal to host a late-night talk show on Fox.

Continue Reading
Lil Durk 42nd Annual McDonald's All American Games
Paras Griffin

Judge Finds Probable Cause To Charge Lil Durk With Attempted Murder In Atlanta Shooting

Lil Durk is set to face attempted murder and multiple other felonies after a judge found probable cause to charge him over a shooting in Atlanta earlier this year. Durk appeared at a hearing Friday (June 14) where a police detective testified to viewing surveillance footage that allegedly shows the Chicago native firing a weapon from a car in the early morning hours of Feb. 5, the Atlanta-Journal Constitution reports.

Atlanta Police Department detective Jeffrey Churchill testified to speaking with a “witness”  who was at the scene of the shooting. According to Churchill, the witness was standing outside of The Varsity restaurant where the shooting took place at 5:49 a.m. on Feb. 5.

“Mr. Banks pulled out a weapon. They heard gunfire,” Churchill said.

The 26-year-old rapper, whose birth name is Durk Banks, faces criminal attempt to commit murder, aggravated assault, participation in criminal street gang activity, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Alexander Weatherspoon, the 23-year-old victim, was shot in the thigh. Authorities claim that Durk and his codefendant, DeaVonte Bennett, are gang members who knew Weatherspoon and planned to rob him of the $30,000 in cash that he had on him at the time. Weatherspoon reportedly told police that he was carjacked and his jewelry was stolen in the aftermath of the shooting.

Durk turned himself in to authorities last month after learning that a warrant was issued for his arrest. He maintains innocence and also denies being gang affiliated. In an interview prior to surrendering, Durk proclaimed that he had “nothing to hide,” but admitted to having a “bad background” as a child. “I had a rough path but moving to Atlanta I thought it would change my thinking,” he said.

Durk and Bennett remain in Fulton County Jail. They are due back in court next month for a bond hearing.

Continue Reading

Top Stories

Movies & TV

1d ago

The Cast Of 'SHAFT' Talk Family Traditions, Power, And The Film's Legacy

Music News

1d ago

Chris Brown Suggests He Was Hacked After Karrueche IG Drama

Music

2d ago

Drake To Drop Two New Songs For Toronto Raptors' NBA Championship Win