D.J. Khaled To Sue Billboard Chart Over Number 2 Album
D.J. Khaled wasn't a happy camper when he learned his album, Father of Asahd, came in second to Tyler The Creator's IGOR. The 43-year-old entertainer is so upset, Page Six reports he's going to sue the Billboard charts, alleging they didn't count 100,000 sales.
Khaled claims Billboard discounted the sales connected to an energy drink bundle deal. The bundle deal, which is a popular yet controversial tactic in the music industry, allows consumers to download the album and purchase merchandise. The strategy has helped to increase sales.
Billboard didn't count Khaled's sales stating “anomalies” in his figures. A source close to the entertainers said to Page Six "When Khaled’s team tried to appeal, Billboard refused to budge.”
The source goes onto say the handling of Khaled's album was unfair due to the fact that Tyler's bundle packages were accounted for in his album sales. On May 30, Billboard's charts revealed that IGOR was number 1, with 165,000 albums sold, while Khaled's album sold 137,000.
It didn't take long for many online to learn of the potential lawsuit, and in true form, the Internet reacted with a bevy of gifs and memes and tweets.