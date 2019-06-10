dj-khaled
Craig Barritt

D.J. Khaled To Sue Billboard Chart Over Number 2 Album

June 10, 2019 - 2:34 pm by Shenequa Golding

D.J. Khaled wasn't a happy camper when he learned his album, Father of Asahd, came in second to Tyler The Creator's IGOR. The 43-year-old entertainer is so upset, Page Six reports he's going to sue the Billboard charts, alleging they didn't count 100,000 sales.

Khaled claims Billboard discounted the sales connected to an energy drink bundle deal. The bundle deal, which is a popular yet controversial tactic in the music industry, allows consumers to download the album and purchase merchandise. The strategy has helped to increase sales.

Billboard didn't count Khaled's sales stating “anomalies” in his figures. A source close to the entertainers said to Page Six "When Khaled’s team tried to appeal, Billboard refused to budge.”

The source goes onto say the handling of Khaled's album was unfair due to the fact that Tyler's bundle packages were accounted for in his album sales. On May 30, Billboard's charts revealed that IGOR was number 1, with 165,000 albums sold, while Khaled's album sold 137,000.

It didn't take long for many online to learn of the potential lawsuit, and in true form, the Internet reacted with a bevy of gifs and memes and tweets.

In This Story:

Popular

Jaden Smith Donates Second Mobile Water Filtration System To Flint

From the Web

More on Vibe

Fenty Exclusive Preview
Aurelien Meunier

Rihanna Explains Why She Hasn't Put Out An Album In Three Years

Fans are thirsty for a new album from Rihanna. Despite the fan cries, however, Rih is standing firm and has yet to produce a new project in three years. In her latest cover story for Interview magazine, the singer explains her musical hiatus.

In conversation with Sarah Paulson, who starred alongside Rihanna in the 2018 film Ocean's 8, the "Work" artist spoke about her busy schedule and the challenges that come with balancing her work life with her personal life.

The singer revealed that she doesn't have a strict sleep schedule because she spends most of her time in meetings pertaining to the many divisions of her growing empire. When she does get a moment to breathe, she said that she takes time to focus on her mental health and wellness. "It’s the reason why an album isn’t being spat out like it used to," she explained. "I used to be in the studio, only the studio, for three months straight, and an album would come out. Now, it’s like a carousel. I do fashion one day, lingerie the next, beauty the next, then music the next. It’s like having a bunch of kids and you need to take care of them all."

Paulson, while understanding, spoke on behalf of Rihanna's fanbase and pressed the singer about when her album is coming. "It really does suck that it can’t just come out because I’m working on a really fun one right now. I’m really happy with a lot of the material we have so far, but I am not going to put it out until it’s complete," she continued. "It makes no sense to rush it, but I want it out. I’ve gotten to the point where I’m like, 'Even if I don’t have the time to shoot videos, I’m going to put an album out.'"

How much longer do we have to wait, you ask? Rihanna doesn't even know the answer to that question. "I wish I knew," she said. "I have blocked off a solid period of time for the studio next month."

Hopefully, that day will come this year. Read Rihanna's full interview here.

Continue Reading
The Cinema Society &amp; Entertainment Weekly Host "The Wrestler" Screening
Stephen Lovekin

Dame Dash Recalls "Magic" Day With Aaliyah And Kidada Jones

Dame Dash is taking a trip down memory lane. The entrepreneur hit up Instagram on Sunday (June 9)  to recall a "magic" day he had with Aaliyah and Kidada Jones on the set of a VIBE photoshoot.

"Damn...just came across this on my feed...that vibe shoot were we all connected on a level I wasn’t expecting," Dash recalled. The photo, which was shot by Hype Williams, appeared in a 2004 issue of VIBE's print magazine. The spread included photos of Aaliyah, Kidada, actress Bijou Phillips, and fashion model Natane Boudreau.

Dash continued: "@kidadajonesog pulled my coat to this book the seat of the soul...about the evolution of your soul and we all went to the book store and bought the book...changed a lot of my perspectives on things ...you know I brought the books to my crew and conversations changed from there on..."

In conclusion, Dash also reached out to Kidada directly in order to wish her condolences following the death of her mother, Peggy Lipton. Lipton died on May 11, 2019 after suffering from colon cancer. "Sending love and light to @kidadajonesog and her family," he wrote. "I loved your moms I felt like she was one of the few that really got me...but this is the day the magic really happens...crazy it’s documented."

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Damn...just came across this on my feed...that vibe shoot were we all connected on a level I wasn’t expecting... @kidadajonesog pulled my coat to this book the seat of the soul...about the evolution of your soul and we all went to the book store and bought the book...changed a lot of my perspectives on things ...you know I brought the books to my crew and conversations changed from there on... sending love and light to @kidadajonesog and her family...I loved your moms I felt like she was one of the few that really got me...but this is the day the magic really happens...crazy it’s documented

A post shared by Dame Dash (@duskopoppington) on Jun 9, 2019 at 11:09am PDT

Continue Reading
The Growlers 6 Festival - Day 2
Getty Images

Geto Boys' Bushwick Bill Passes Away At 52

Geto Boys’ Bushwick Bill has passed away, the Associated Press confirms. Bill reportedly passed away on Sunday (June 9) after suffering from pancreatic cancer. He was 52 years old.

Earlier this past weekend, false reports surrounding Bushwick's death hit the Internet. Fellow Geto Boys' member, Scarface, along with other hip-hop leaders shared tributes on social media, but Bill's son's released a statement refuting reports that his father had passed.

Bushwick Bill, born Richard Stephen Shaw, was raised in Brooklyn where he was a b-boy and graffiti artist. He rose to notoriety in the late 1980s as a dancer named "Little Billy." He later went on to pioneer the Texas hip-hop group, Geto Boys along with Willie D and Scarface. Bill's most notable songs include, "Size Ain't Sh*t" and "Damn It Feels Good to Be a Gangsta."

In May 2019, Bushwick Bill announced that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Although he initially kept it a secret from his group mates and his fans, he said that he came forward to hopefully help someone else. "I just want people to be aware so that when they set dreams and goals, they're healthy enough to fulfill it and live," he told TMZ in May 2019.

Continue Reading

Top Stories

Music

6h ago

Geto Boys' Bushwick Bill Passes Away At 52

Viva

3h ago

Dominican Resort Official: Misinformation About Fatal Incidents Are Damaging Our Reputation

News

2d ago

Jaden Smith Donates Second Mobile Water Filtration System To Flint