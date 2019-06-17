DJ Khaled speaks on stage for Pandora x DJ Khaled: Father Of Asahd Sound Of Summer Kick-Off on May 22, 2019 in New York City.

DJ Khaled's 'Father Of Ashad' Has Been Certified Gold

DJ Khaled has struck gold with his new album, literally.

The producer's 12th album Father of Ashad has been certified gold, selling an equivalent of 500,000 records. In a press release to VIBE, Khaled's team says the album is the “the fastest full-length record to be minted gold this year” by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

The RIAA also confirmed the news on their site, adding it to its most recent gold and platinum honors for the month of June.

The album is also one of only three full-length projects of 2019 to be certified gold. The others include Tyga's Legendary and Sebastian Yatra's FANTASÍA.

Khaled's streams from the album reportedly exceed half-a-billion, with singles like "You Stay" with J Balvin and Meek Mill as well as "Jealous" with Chris Brown heating up radio.

The producer was a heap of drama last week when his sportsmanship was questioned after he lost the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 to Tyler, The Creator's critically-acclaimed album, IGOR. Both projects were tied to fan merchandise with Tyler selling IGOR lawn signs and Khaled, cases of energy drinks. After Khaled's album debuted on the chart after Tyler's, rumors swirled that he would take legal action against the publication.

While there seems to be no proof of a lawsuit, Khaled did celebrate on social media the album's No. 1 position on the Hip-Hop/R&B Albums chart.