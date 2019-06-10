The Dominican Republic, which became independent in 1844, has prospered in recent years due to a robust agricultural sector and a large tourism industry.

Dominican Resort Official Says Misinformation About Fatal Incidents Are Damaging Their Reputation

Several cases about the deaths of American tourists in the Dominican Republic has prompted a hotel chain to speak out, claiming their reputation and image has been tarnished.

In a statement to news outlet Dominican Today, the Piñero Group says their employees have received threats after it was reported that three people died at their hotel chains. The Bahia Principe Bouganville in San Pedro de Macoris was named in an American death last month when Miranda Schaup-Werner died of a heart attack on May 25.

Almost a week later, Maryland couple Cynthia Ann Day, 49, and Nathaniel Edward Holmes, 63, were found dead inside their hotel room at the nearby Grand Bahia Principe La Romana. Both causes of death happened to be related to "hemorrhaging, pulmonary edema and enlarged hearts," The Washington Post reports.

Two other deaths have also been reported at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Punta Cana. In April, 67-year-old Robert Bell Wallace died suddenly during his stay. Family of David Harrison, 45, who also died at the resort last July have now questioned his death. Both reportedly died of heart attacks.

The FBI has stepped in to provide “technical assistance with the toxicology reports,” a state department official tells the Post.

While the Piñero Group didn't specify what misinformation was spread, they assured that they are working with authorities and have the safety of their guests and staff.

"As a result of the erroneous information that has been published, with which we do not agree, Bahia Principe Hotels & Resorts has suffered great damage to its image and reputation," the statement reads. "Serious insults and threats have been imposed on some of our more than 15,000 employees and their families, who are the backbone of our company and for whom we can not remain on the sidelines. We reiterate our firm commitment to cooperate fully with the authorities and we expect a quick resolution of your consultations and actions, and we will not make any other statements that could interfere with them."

In a news conference last week, tourism officials said the deaths might be coincidence noting that nothing like it has happened in the country before. “Sometimes in life, there can be a law of sequences,” Francisco Javier Garcia, the country’s minister of tourism, said Thursday (Jun 6). “Sometimes, nothing may happen to you in a year. But in another week, three things might happen to you.”

“This is something that … has never happened before in our country,” Paola Rainieri, president of Asonahores, the Dominican Republic Hotel and Tourism Association, added. “Really, we’re a safe destination.”

