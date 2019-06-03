Donald Trump Calls Duchess Of Sussex Meghan Markle "Nasty"

June 3, 2019 - 9:13 am by VIBE Staff

Donald Trump is spewing hateful messages again, and his most recent target happens to be the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle. The Commander-In-Chief allegedly called the duchess "nasty" in response to her criticism of him in a 2016 interview.

In a new interview ahead of his upcoming trip to the United Kingdom, Trump commented on Markle's 2016 interview on The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore, in which she called Trump a "vocal misogynist" and "divisive."

"I didn’t know that she was nasty," he said, per CNN, before commenting on her current royal status and newborn son. "I hope she is okay. I am sure she will go excellently. She will be very good. I hope she does."

Following the interview, Trump hopped on Twitter to deny that he ever called the duchess "nasty." "I never called Meghan Markle 'nasty.' Made up by the Fake News Media, and they got caught cold," he tweeted, demanding that the media apologize for the false reporting.

According to CNN, Markle won't have much interaction with the president, as she is currently on maternity leave.  On the other hand, her husband, Prince Harry, along with Prince Charles, Duchess Kate Middleton have all been summoned to meet and have tea with the president during his upcoming visit. Should be a lot of fun.

Self-Made: Jay-Z Officially Named Hip-Hop's First Billionaire

Orlando Magic v Los Angeles Lakers
Harry How/Getty Images

Lamar Odom Calls Kobe Bryant A "Father Figure"

While promoting his memoir Darkness to Light, Lamar Odom discussed his fondness of Kobe Bryant throughout the time the pair played together for the Los Angeles Lakers. During the interview on "Sway's Universe," Odom praised the Black Mamba for his mentorship and being more than a teammate.

"Kobe Bryant played a crucial role in my life," he said. "I have recently started to reflect back about my relationships and I'm so grateful for the people God gave me. His love and care was so deep I should have given you my 6th man award just because I feel you deserved it...I hope you know that I'm extremely blessed to have you in my life not only as a friend, Laker fam, but also as a father figure that I never had."

For seven seasons, the pair ran game-winning plays on the court, garnering a couple of championships in the process. Odom was part of the purple and gold team from 2004-2011.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Kobe Bryant played a crucial role in my life. I have recently started to reflect back about my relationships and I'm so grateful for the people god gave me. His love and care was so deep I should have given you my 6th man award just because I feel you deserved it. My book, Darkness to Light wouldn't be my life story if you weren't in it. I hope you know that I'm extremely blessed to have you in my life not only as a friend, laker fam, but also as a father figure that I never had. Thank you @kobebryant #darknesstolight #letschangetogether #growth

A post shared by Lamar Odom (@lamarodom) on Jun 2, 2019 at 8:12am PDT

Darkness to Light tells Odom's recollection of his past drug abuse, the highs and lows of his career, and his past marriage to Khloe Kardashian. The memoir was released near the end of May. In an interview with ABC News, Odom described the premise of the book, noting that's it's more than the dark obstacles he had to overcome. "It's really a story of triumph, and overcoming obstacles. And tragedy," Odom said. "Overcoming tragedy."

Beyoncé Lends Her Voice To Nala In Latest Teaser For 'The Lion King'

Beyoncé’s voice can finally be heard in the latest teaser for The Lion King. The live-action/CGI remake of the 1994 Disney film will be in theaters on July 19, and the cast includes famous faces such as Donald Glover, James Earle Jones, Seth Rogen and more.

The Queen Bey as Nala, who was confirmed to be playing the character last year, is heard urging Simba to take his rightful place as King of Pride Rock in the brief trailer. A triumphant version of “Hakuna Matata” can be heard in the background while clips from the movie are shown. The clips include the infamous wildebeest stampede and the penultimate battle between Simba and his Uncle Scar.

Beyoncé also turned heads at the ‘Lion King’-themed Wearable Art Gala over the weekend, where she donned a jumpsuit featuring a lion head designed on the bust. Photos of her outfit, as well as a cute video of her daughter Blue Ivy singing ‘The Circle Of Life,' were shared on Instagram.

Watch the latest trailer above, and see her look from the weekend’s event below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jun 2, 2019 at 2:21am PDT

maleah-davis-remains-found-arkansas
Getty Images

Remains Found In Arkansas Confirmed To Be Missing 4-Year-Old Maleah Davis

One month after Maleah Davis' disappearance became the center of media attention, law enforcement officials confirmed remains found Friday (May 31) belong to the missing 4-year-old.

According to reports, Houston police journeyed to Arkansas where the child's remains were found inside of a black garbage bag. Little Maleah's cause of death is still pending an autopsy.

"We are all saddened by the confirmation of the identification of the remains," Houston Police Chief Acevedo said in a statement Monday. (June 3) "However, we are heartened by the fact this sweet child can now receive the proper burial she deserved."

Maleah was last seen with her mother's ex-fiance Derion Venice. Maleah's mother went out of town and left her daughter in Venice'care. Venice told authorities he was knocked unconscious by three men who took Maleah during a carjacking. Acevedo quickly shared he didn't believe Venice's version of events.

On May 11, seven days after Maleah went missing, authorities found the family car in Missouri City, Texas, while trained cadaver-sniffing dogs detected human remains in the car. Venice was arrested shortly thereafter and charged with tampering with evidence.

Acevedo promised police and prosecutors would work "to ensure the person(s) responsible for her death, and the attempted cover-up of her death, are held accountable to the fullest extent of the law."

