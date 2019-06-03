Donald Trump Calls Duchess Of Sussex Meghan Markle "Nasty"

Donald Trump is spewing hateful messages again, and his most recent target happens to be the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle. The Commander-In-Chief allegedly called the duchess "nasty" in response to her criticism of him in a 2016 interview.

In a new interview ahead of his upcoming trip to the United Kingdom, Trump commented on Markle's 2016 interview on The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore, in which she called Trump a "vocal misogynist" and "divisive."

"I didn’t know that she was nasty," he said, per CNN, before commenting on her current royal status and newborn son. "I hope she is okay. I am sure she will go excellently. She will be very good. I hope she does."

Following the interview, Trump hopped on Twitter to deny that he ever called the duchess "nasty." "I never called Meghan Markle 'nasty.' Made up by the Fake News Media, and they got caught cold," he tweeted, demanding that the media apologize for the false reporting.

According to CNN, Markle won't have much interaction with the president, as she is currently on maternity leave. On the other hand, her husband, Prince Harry, along with Prince Charles, Duchess Kate Middleton have all been summoned to meet and have tea with the president during his upcoming visit. Should be a lot of fun.