Donald Trump Promises To Cure Cancer And AIDS In Re-Election Rally Speech

June 19, 2019 - 3:52 pm by Shenequa Golding

Donald Trump formally kicked off his re-election campaign Tuesday (June 18) with a rally in Orlando, Florida. Standing in front of a packed crowd of MAGA hat-wearing supporters, Trump promised attendees everything but the sun, moon and the stars.

At the Amway Center, Trump said he would cure cancer and vow his administration would work to eradicate HIV and AIDS if re-elected to a second term.

"We will push onward with new medical frontiers," Trump said. "We will come up with the cures to many, many problems, to many, many diseases including cancer and others. And we're getting closer all the time."

According to the American Cancer Society, in 2018 there were 1.7 million new cancer diagnoses in the United States and 609,640 perished.

During the president's State of The Union speech in January, Trump promised he'd get rid of H.I.V and AIDS by 2030. On Tuesday, he doubled-down on his previous statement. "We will eradicate AIDS in America once and for all — and we are really close."

The Center for Disease Control estimates 1.1 million people are living with H.I.V today.

During the rally, Trump reportedly was able to raise $24.8 million in 24 hours. The staggering amount overshadows how much several Democratic nominees have been able to crowd raise.

 

mitch-mcconnell
Alex Wong

Mitch McConnell Doesn't Support Reparations...And Water Is Wet

Reporters asked Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnel (R-KY) about his stance on reparations as the topic has become a hot-button issue during the 2020 presidential news cycle. On Tuesday, (June 18) the 77-year-old said he doesn't think paying the descendants of slaves "is a good idea."

"I don't think reparations for something that happened 150 years ago for whom none us currently living are responsible is a good idea," McConnell responded. "We've tried to deal with our original sin of slavery by fighting a civil war, bypassing landmark civil rights legislation. We elected an African American president."

The timing of the question came a day before the House Judiciary Committee would have a hearing on the issue, reportedly, for the first time in a decade.

"I think we're always a work in progress in this country, but no one currently alive was responsible for that, and I don't think we should be trying to figure out how to compensate for it. First of all, it would be pretty hard to figure out who to compensate. ... No, I don't think reparations are a good idea," McConnell said.

The House Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution, Civil Rights, and Civil Liberties held a meeting Wednesday (June 19) "to examine, through open and constructive discourse, the legacy of the Trans-Atlantic Slave Trade, its continuing impact on the community and the path to restorative justice."

Between The World And Me author and activist Ta-Nehisi Coates attended the meeting and responded to McConnel's comments.

"We grant that Mr. McConnell was not alive for Appomattox," Coates said, speaking of the battle that ended the Civil War. "But he was alive for the electrocution of George Stinney. He was alive for the blinding of Isaac Woodard. He was alive to witness kleptocracy in his native Alabama in a regime premised on electoral theft."

Coates rose to literary stardom in 2014 when he laid bare the case for reparation in The Atlantic.

"McConnell cited civil rights legislation yesterday, as well he should because he was alive to witness the harassment, jailing, and betrayal of those responsible for that legislation. I am sure they'd love a word with the majority leader."

donald-trump
Alex Wong

Donald Trump's Re-Election Campaign Raises $24.8 Million

Donald Trump kicked off his re-election campaign Tuesday, (June 18) and within 24 hours raised a reported $24.8 million.

According to The Associated Press, the hefty sum was made public by way of a tweet from the Republican Party Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel. The nearly $25 million overshadows what the Democratic presidential primary candidates have raised in the past three months.

Trump's incumbency plays a large role in his ability to fundraise, however, at the end of March Trump revealed he had $48. 7 million in cash spread out between three committees connected to his campaign. The Republican National Committee also has an additional $34.7 million in election aid.

Tuesday evening, Trump held his formal re-election rally in Orlando, Florida to a packed crowd of supporters, many of whom who donned the red MAGA hat. According to CNN, the 76-minute speech was littered with inaccuracies including the U.S's standing on energy, the border wall, Russia and the environment.

"Our air and water are the cleanest they've ever been by far," Trump said. CNN reports the American Lung Association, America's air quality has gotten worse.  The Association's findings "that in 2015-2017, more cities had high days of ozone and short-term particle pollution compared to 2014-2016."

donald-trump
Alex Wong

Donald Trump Refuses To Apologize To The Exonerated Five

Despite Ava DuVernay's successful series, When They See Us – which tells the story of the Central Park Five case from the perspective of the now-grown men – Donald Trump still refuses to apologize for his 1989 call to execute the five teenagers.

"You have people on both sides of that," Trump told reporters outside the White House on Tuesday (June 18) when asked if he would apologize to the exonerated men. "They admitted their guilt."

The president also noted Linda Fairstein's part in the case, stating that she and others still believe the men are guilty. "If you look at Linda Fairstein and look at some of the prosecutors," he continued. "They think that the city should never have settled that case. So we’ll leave it at that."

As previously reported, Trump took out an $85,000 ad in New York City newspapers in 1989 calling for the reinstatement of the death penalty in New York following the arrest of five teens in connection to the rape of a white jogger in Central Park.

All five teens were convicted based on coerced confessions and little evidence. They were exonerated in 2002 due to DNA evidence, which proved their innocence, and testimony from the real rapist.

When They See Us renewed attention surrounding the case when it debuted in May 2019. The series touched on Trump's involvement, noting how he incited the community to turn against the five boys.

"The statements that he made and the ads that he took out, he took out two weeks after they were arrested, before their trial, calling for the deaths of the minors,” DuVernay told People of Trump's past actions.

Holy shit -- years after DNA evidence exonerated them, Trump suggests the Central Park 5 are guilty and refuses to apologize for saying they should be executed.

"You have people on both sides of that. They admitted their guilt." pic.twitter.com/Tb8ENrBJ1I

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 18, 2019

