Donald Trump Promises To Cure Cancer And AIDS In Re-Election Rally Speech

Donald Trump formally kicked off his re-election campaign Tuesday (June 18) with a rally in Orlando, Florida. Standing in front of a packed crowd of MAGA hat-wearing supporters, Trump promised attendees everything but the sun, moon and the stars.

At the Amway Center, Trump said he would cure cancer and vow his administration would work to eradicate HIV and AIDS if re-elected to a second term.

"We will push onward with new medical frontiers," Trump said. "We will come up with the cures to many, many problems, to many, many diseases including cancer and others. And we're getting closer all the time."

According to the American Cancer Society, in 2018 there were 1.7 million new cancer diagnoses in the United States and 609,640 perished.

During the president's State of The Union speech in January, Trump promised he'd get rid of H.I.V and AIDS by 2030. On Tuesday, he doubled-down on his previous statement. "We will eradicate AIDS in America once and for all — and we are really close."

The Center for Disease Control estimates 1.1 million people are living with H.I.V today.

During the rally, Trump reportedly was able to raise $24.8 million in 24 hours. The staggering amount overshadows how much several Democratic nominees have been able to crowd raise.