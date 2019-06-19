Donald Trump's Re-Election Campaign Raises $24.8 Million
Donald Trump kicked off his re-election campaign Tuesday, (June 18) and within 24 hours raised a reported $24.8 million.
According to The Associated Press, the hefty sum was made public by way of a tweet from the Republican Party Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel. The nearly $25 million overshadows what the Democratic presidential primary candidates have raised in the past three months.
Trump's incumbency plays a large role in his ability to fundraise, however, at the end of March Trump revealed he had $48. 7 million in cash spread out between three committees connected to his campaign. The Republican National Committee also has an additional $34.7 million in election aid.
Tuesday evening, Trump held his formal re-election rally in Orlando, Florida to a packed crowd of supporters, many of whom who donned the red MAGA hat. According to CNN, the 76-minute speech was littered with inaccuracies including the U.S's standing on energy, the border wall, Russia and the environment.
"Our air and water are the cleanest they've ever been by far," Trump said. CNN reports the American Lung Association, America's air quality has gotten worse. The Association's findings "that in 2015-2017, more cities had high days of ozone and short-term particle pollution compared to 2014-2016."