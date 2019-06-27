Doug E. Fresh, George Clinton, And Gloria Gaynor To Be Honored At The National Museum Of African American Music

Black Music Month has done its fair share of paying homage to some of the most influential artists in the industry. Ending on the highest note, The National Museum of African American Music (NMAAM) will honor George Clinton, Doug E. Fresh and Gloria Gaynor on Thursday (June 27). Grammy-winning producer Shannon Sanders will host the ceremony.

The sixth annual Celebration of Legends Gala will award the icons with the Rhapsody & Rhythm Award in Nashville, Tenn., Billboard reports.

In a press release, NMAAM President and CEO H. Beecher Hicks III said, "The Rhapsody & Rhythm honorees span the breadth of African-American music, representing disco, hip-hop, and funk."

R&B and funk revolutionary, George Clinton, is known for eclectic style and twist of soul music in the '70s. With more than 40 years in the industry, platinum artist mashed influences of Jimi Hendrix, Frank Zappa, and Sly Stone in his tracks. With 37 R&B singles and three No. 1 hits, Clinton received a Grammy and NAACP Image Award, among other accolades.

The original human-beatbox, Doug E. Fresh came to fame in the '80s with then partner Slick Rick and their famous hit single "La-Di-Da-Di." His single "Spirit" with the Get Fresh Crew was featured on the original soundtrack of Ghostbusters 2. Fresh went on to record an album in 1992 with M.C. Hammer and has a slew of appearances on others. Additional achievements include Hip Hop Hall of Fame inductee, 2004 Lifetime Achievement Award recipient at the 2004 The Source Awards and a 2014 BET Hip Hop Awards Icon honoree.

Gaynor's No. 1 single, "I Will Survive," is a testament that is still played today. Her career is extensive all in its own. From appearances on soundtracks, television shows, 18 albums, and her hit single being selected for the Library of Congress' Nation Recording Registry, her recognitions speak for themselves.

Tributes of the artists will be performed by Louis York, the Shindellas, Mr. Talkbox, Fatman Scoop, DJ Mars, and singer-songwriter Avery Sunshine.

Legends gala tickets are $250. More information is available here.