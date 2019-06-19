Get Ready: Drake Confirms He's In 'Album Mode' On Instagram

The victory celebrations for his beloved Toronto Raptors have cooled down, and it looks like Drake is ready to get back to work. The 6 God posted a series of photos on his Instagram page confirming that he’s in the process of working on new material. The photos were shot by photographer Jamil GS.

The pics involve Champagne Papi on the phone in his office in front of a painting of Beyonce, as well as in a window-filled room that prominently displays the CN Tower in Toronto. In other shots, Drake is drinking wine in a pool and swimming while on vacation in Turks and Caicos, as well as postin’ up in the parking lot and golfing.

Drake released two new songs after the Raptors won the 2019 NBA Finals last week against the Golden State Warriors– "Omertà" and "Money in the Grave" featuring Rick Ross. He hinted at dropping new music during his during his Assassination Vacation Tour in April.

“I think what I’m going to do after this, is go home and I’mma make a new album so I can come back to London next year and so we can do this again,” he proclaimed to the crowd.

View this post on Instagram Album mode. A series of photos shot by @jamilgshere A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jun 19, 2019 at 10:12am PDT

