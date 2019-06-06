2019 NBA Finals - Game Two
Getty Images

Drake's Music Won't Play On Bay Area Radio Station Until The End Of The NBA Finals

June 6, 2019 - 9:16 am by VIBE

We’re three games into the NBA Finals, and despite an impressive showing from Steph Curry in last night’s game (Jun. 5), the Golden State Warriors are down 2-1 against the Toronto Raptors.

In order to get Cali’s morale up, a Bay Area radio station will not be playing Toronto musician Drake’s music until the end of the Finals. Berkeley 102.9 KBLX operations and programs director Elroy Smith made the announcement.

“(We) could not stand on the sidelines and accept Drake showing no love for our Golden State Warriors,” he said of Drizzy’s headline-making sideline antics. “It is my joy to cease and desist all of Drake’s music on KBLX in support a team that is loved by the Bay Area and around the world.”

“Oh yes, we are proclaiming a 3-peat,” he continued.

The Milwaukee Bucks attempted to use the same cease-and-desist tactics while they played against the Raptors in the Eastern Conference Finals, however, it proved to be unsuccessful.

Drake's antics during the Finals thus far have included trolling Steph Curry by wearing his father's old Raptors jersey and wearing a "Where's Kevin?" Home Alone-themed hoodie to tease injured Kevin Durant. After the Warriors Game 2 win, Durant and Klay Thompson had a few words for the Scorpion musician.

