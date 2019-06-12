Omen_Revenge_Of_Dreamers-1560351854
Dreamville Readies First 'ROTD3' Release With Omen, Dreezy, Ari Lennox And Ty Dolla $ign

June 12, 2019 - 11:34 am by Alexis Reese

After a predicted April release 'Revenge of the Dreamers III' is intended to drop at the end of the month.

Dreamville is ready to own the summer as the label will release its first single from Revenge of The Dreamers 3 album featuring labelmates Ari Lennox and Omen with a little help from Dreezy and Ty Dolla $ign.

On Tuesday (June 11), the Shea Butter Baby artist herself changed her Twitter avi as well as Omen, to tease what's to come. Other Dreamville artists like EarthGang, Bas and Lute also changed their avi's to match the marigold color used back when the project was put together earlier this year.

In January, J.Cole invited artists to Atlanta's Tree Sound Studios for a recording session for the project. The 10-day session became a music haven of who's who with rappers like Ludacris, Big K.R.I.T., Rapsody, T.I. and singers such as Van Jess, St. Beauty, Ravyn Lenae, Njomza and Baby Rose.

But the first single happens to be from Omen, who dropped a teaser on Instagram. The track includes Dreezy, Lennox and Ty Dolla $ign and is expected to drop Wednesday evening at 9 pm ET.

"The logistics [were] a little hectic at first, but we got through it," Ibrahim Hamad, president of Dreamville Records previously told XXL about the experience. "To get 106 artists to become apart of the musical collaboration, Rap camp was a process." Mali Hunter, chief operations officer; partner of Tree Sound Studios added, "We had about seven to nine studios because we'd change out some rooms of our rooms and make it a drum room or a recording room. We set up probably 10 to 12 extra studios."

We're ready to finally hear the music. ROTD3 is expected to drop sometime this month.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Tomorrow 6/12. 9 pm ET. @AriLennox @omen @tydollasign @dreezy

A post shared by Omen (@omen) on

