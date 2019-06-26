Dreamville To Release Film On 'Revenge Of The Dreamers 3' Sessions

The Dreamville recording sessions at the start of the year left everyone curious.

For one, J. Cole's label is known for working solely amongst its artists, but word quickly spread that the roster was opening its doors to collaborate with artists and producers. Buddy, Smino, and T-Minus were just a few of the individuals present at the "camp," and now five months since the sessions, fans will get to see what went down.

Dreamville will release its Revenge: A Dreamville Film that will give a behind-the-scenes glimpse at how artists and producers tied to different labels and different sounds, came together with Cole's imprint to create the upcoming Revenge of the Dreamers III album.

The highly-anticipated project is set for release this year, and two of its singles have already arrived. In fact, the recently released "Down Bad" featuring Cole, J.I.D., Bas, EARTHGANG and Young Nudy, serves as background music for the film's trailer.

"I had this idea," 34-year-old Cole said in the trailer. "Let's go somewhere, lock-in and invite a bunch of outside producers and artists to come f**k with us and just make this album."

T.I. and Dreamville's Ari Lennox are just a couple of the artists that appear in the trailer aside from Cole. The film is set for release Tuesday (July 2), and will hopefully be able to hold fans over until the release of the long-awaited follow up to Revenge of the Dreamers II.