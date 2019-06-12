Scarface is making a run for a political office in Houston, Texas. The rapper announced on Saturday (June 8) that he would be running for Houston City Council.

"It’s official," he revealed on his Instagram account. "I’m offering myself for service as the next Houston City Councilmember for District D. Join our movement!" Scarface's campaign slogan is reportedly: "Of the People, For the People."

The rapper appeared to receive a lot of positive feedback from the hip-hop community. Bun B replied to his announcement, saying, "I'm here for this." Plug One of De La Soul also chiming in, writing, "congrats my brother."

In Aug. 2018, Scarface was honored with his own day in Houston by Mayor Sylvester Turner and Councilman Dwight Boykins. "You know me as Scarface, but now you get the opportunity to meet Brad Jordan," he told the crowd at the time. "I've done a lot of music, you know. I've done a lot of speaking of social ... words that take place in our community. That Scarface has turned into Brad Jordan. I really want to let y'all know that I'm getting ready to make a super impact in the community because that's the most important thing to me right now."

Scarface's announcement, unfortunately, came only one day before Bushwick Bill, fellow member of the Geto Boys passed away after suffering from pancreatic cancer. He was 52.

For more details about Scarface's campaign, head over to www.bradfordistrictd.com now.

