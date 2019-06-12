Dreamville Drops Two New Tracks Featuring J. Cole, Ari Lennox And More
Dreamville dropped the first two singles from their highly anticipated compilation album, Revenge of the Dreamers III.
“Got Me” premiered on Wednesday (Jun. 12), and is a collaboration between Ari Lennox, Ty Dolla $ign, Omen and Dreezy. “Down Bad” features Bas, J. Cole, EARTHGANG and Young Nudy. Just days before the release, Dreezy teased a collaboration between her and Dreamville’s Bas, but it looks like we may have to wait a little longer to hear that. The tracks are part of something titled “1-888-88-DREAM.”
The label’s artists teased that the compilation album may be coming sooner rather than later on Tuesday (Jun. 11). Lennox, Bas, Earthgang and Dreamville head honcho J. Cole all changed their Twitter avi’s to a plain orange screen. Keep it locked to VIBE for updates on the album’s whereabouts.
Listen to “Got Me” and “Down Bad” below.