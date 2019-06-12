maxresdefault-1560389005
Dreamville Drops Two New Tracks Featuring J. Cole, Ari Lennox And More

June 12, 2019 - 9:24 pm by VIBE

Dreamville dropped the first two singles from their highly anticipated compilation album, Revenge of the Dreamers III.

“Got Me” premiered on Wednesday (Jun. 12), and is a collaboration between Ari Lennox, Ty Dolla $ign, Omen and Dreezy. “Down Bad” features Bas, J. Cole, EARTHGANG and Young Nudy. Just days before the release, Dreezy teased a collaboration between her and Dreamville’s Bas, but it looks like we may have to wait a little longer to hear that. The tracks are part of something titled “1-888-88-DREAM.”

The label’s artists teased that the compilation album may be coming sooner rather than later on Tuesday (Jun. 11). Lennox, Bas, Earthgang and Dreamville head honcho J. Cole all changed their Twitter avi’s to a plain orange screen. Keep it locked to VIBE for updates on the album’s whereabouts.

Listen to “Got Me” and “Down Bad” below.

2017 BET Experience - Main Stage Performances
Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

GoldLink Does It Again: Listen To His New Project 'Diaspora'

Fans haven't heard a full-length project from DMV rapper GoldLink since he dropped At What Cost in 2017, but on Wednesday (June 12), the rapper released his new project Diaspora.

The 14-track album features Khalid, Pusha T, Maleek Berry, Wizkid, Bibi Bourelly, Tyler the Creator, and more. The rapper previously released a solo single earlier this year, "Got Muscle," that had smooth melodic rhythms and beats featuring the fluid rhymes of Peewee Longway and WaveIQ.

Earlier this month, Tyler, the Creator announced the dates of his Igor Tour revealing that GoldLink would be one of the supporting acts. Just a year ago, the D.C. native blessed NPR's Tiny Desk performing songs from his past projects.

In an interview with VICE, GoldLink discussed his previous soundscape, At What Cost, and how it speaks to the nature of his hometown. “This album wasn’t really about a resurgence of sound,” GoldLink said. “More like an ode to something that should have gotten more attention. The state of the city is not really the same. I wanted to highlight that, so it’s not forgotten and lost in the files.”

You can listen to Diaspora below.

UrbanDaddy Presents Grey Goose Le Melon Fruit Of Kings - Houston UrbanDaddy Presents Grey Goose Le Melon Fruit Of Kings - Houston
Getty Images

Scarface Running For Houston City Council

Scarface is making a run for a political office in Houston, Texas. The rapper announced on Saturday (June 8) that he would be running for Houston City Council.

"It’s official," he revealed on his Instagram account. "I’m offering myself for service as the next Houston City Councilmember for District D. Join our movement!" Scarface's campaign slogan is reportedly: "Of the People, For the People."

The rapper appeared to receive a lot of positive feedback from the hip-hop community. Bun B replied to his announcement, saying, "I'm here for this." Plug One of De La Soul also chiming in, writing, "congrats my brother."

In Aug. 2018, Scarface was honored with his own day in Houston by Mayor Sylvester Turner and Councilman Dwight Boykins. "You know me as Scarface, but now you get the opportunity to meet Brad Jordan," he told the crowd at the time. "I've done a lot of music, you know. I've done a lot of speaking of social ... words that take place in our community. That Scarface has turned into Brad Jordan. I really want to let y'all know that I'm getting ready to make a super impact in the community because that's the most important thing to me right now."

Scarface's announcement, unfortunately, came only one day before Bushwick Bill, fellow member of the Geto Boys passed away after suffering from pancreatic cancer. He was 52.

For more details about Scarface's campaign, head over to www.bradfordistrictd.com now.

 

It’s official. I’m offering myself for service as the next Houston City Councilmember for District D. Join our movement! More details to come. www.bradfordistrictd.com

A post shared by brothermob (@brothermob) on Jun 8, 2019 at 3:09pm PDT

The Growlers 6 Festival - Day 2
Getty Images

Geto Boys' Bushwick Bill Passes Away At 52

Geto Boys’ Bushwick Bill has passed away, the Associated Press confirms. Bill reportedly passed away on Sunday (June 9) after suffering from pancreatic cancer. He was 52 years old.

Earlier this past weekend, false reports surrounding Bushwick's death hit the Internet. Fellow Geto Boys' member, Scarface, along with other hip-hop leaders shared tributes on social media, but Bill's son's released a statement refuting reports that his father had passed.

Bushwick Bill, born Richard Stephen Shaw, was raised in Brooklyn where he was a b-boy and graffiti artist. He rose to notoriety in the late 1980s as a dancer named "Little Billy." He later went on to pioneer the Texas hip-hop group, Geto Boys along with Willie D and Scarface. Bill's most notable songs include, "Size Ain't Sh*t" and "Damn It Feels Good to Be a Gangsta."

In May 2019, Bushwick Bill announced that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Although he initially kept it a secret from his group mates and his fans, he said that he came forward to hopefully help someone else. "I just want people to be aware so that when they set dreams and goals, they're healthy enough to fulfill it and live," he told TMZ in May 2019.

Continue Reading

