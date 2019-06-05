Philadelphia 76ers v Miami Heat
Now that he's retired, Dwyane Wade has decided to pick up the pen to write his forthcoming memoir titled 3 Dimensional, Associated Press reports. The news site states the book will focus on the former Miami Heat basketball player's life story and pro-accomplishments.

The literary revelation follows the 2012 release of Wade's A Father First: How My Life Became Bigger Than Basketball. The AP notes the forthcoming "memoir-in-photos" will depict Wade's "rollercoaster journey" and highlight his storied NBA career. In an interview with ESPN, the father-of-three said he plans to go to therapy to handle life off the hardwood.

"This is what I know, like, my life has been this. it's not all that I am, of course, but this is the main part of it. From the standpoint of it makes everything work. I told my wife, I said, I need to do therapy and we need to do a little bit," he said. "I was always against someone that don't know me telling me how to live my life or giving me instructions. But I need someone to talk to about it. Because it is a big change. Even though I got a long life to live, other great things I can accomplish and do, it's not this. So it's going to be different."

3 Dimensional will hit the market on Oct. 22.

Raptors Fan Puts Photo Of Kawhi Leonard In The Louvre

The things we do for the teams we’re loyal to.

Kawhi Leonard helped bring the Toronto Raptors to the NBA Finals for the first time in franchise history, with a stellar dunk over the Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo in the last game of the Eastern Conference Finals.

A photo of the deciding shot was posted to the Raptors’ Instagram page with the caption “Hang this in the Louvre.” One die-hard fan of the Canada team did just that.

Athina Vandame posted a photo of herself with the dunking photo in front of the Mona Lisa at the Musee de Louvre in Paris.

“If y'all are wondering why I flew to Paris, this is why,” she wrote. Her page is now private, however, she posted a video of herself “on a mission” to place the photo among some of the most valuable pieces of art in world history.

The Raptors and the Golden State Warriors are tied up in the finals, 1-1. There’s no word on whether the picture is still in the Louvre, but we know the spirit will forever remain.

She hung the Kawhi poster with the classics in the Louvre 💀

(via athinavandame/IG) pic.twitter.com/4N81IUpjf6

— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 4, 2019

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Hang this in the Louvre

A post shared by Toronto Raptors (@raptors) on May 26, 2019 at 11:42am PDT

Lamar Odom Calls Kobe Bryant A "Father Figure"

While promoting his memoir Darkness to Light, Lamar Odom discussed his fondness of Kobe Bryant throughout the time the pair played together for the Los Angeles Lakers. During the interview on "Sway's Universe," Odom praised the Black Mamba for his mentorship and being more than a teammate.

"Kobe Bryant played a crucial role in my life," he said. "I have recently started to reflect back about my relationships and I'm so grateful for the people God gave me. His love and care was so deep I should have given you my 6th man award just because I feel you deserved it...I hope you know that I'm extremely blessed to have you in my life not only as a friend, Laker fam, but also as a father figure that I never had."

For seven seasons, the pair ran game-winning plays on the court, garnering a couple of championships in the process. Odom was part of the purple and gold team from 2004-2011.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Kobe Bryant played a crucial role in my life. I have recently started to reflect back about my relationships and I'm so grateful for the people god gave me. His love and care was so deep I should have given you my 6th man award just because I feel you deserved it. My book, Darkness to Light wouldn't be my life story if you weren't in it. I hope you know that I'm extremely blessed to have you in my life not only as a friend, laker fam, but also as a father figure that I never had. Thank you @kobebryant #darknesstolight #letschangetogether #growth

A post shared by Lamar Odom (@lamarodom) on Jun 2, 2019 at 8:12am PDT

Darkness to Light tells Odom's recollection of his past drug abuse, the highs and lows of his career, and his past marriage to Khloe Kardashian. The memoir was released near the end of May. In an interview with ABC News, Odom described the premise of the book, noting that's it's more than the dark obstacles he had to overcome. "It's really a story of triumph, and overcoming obstacles. And tragedy," Odom said. "Overcoming tragedy."

Dwyane Wade Shares Words Of Encouragement At Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School

On Sunday (June 2), Dwyane Wade traveled to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School to surprise its 2019 graduating class with an unforgettable speech, ABC News reports. The Parkland, Fla., high school's commencement honored the 17 students and staff who were killed in a mass shooting, and to lift up their memory, Wade's speech encouraged the assembly to walk in a path of justice for all.

"What I loved most and appreciated the most was that you all became advocates," he said. "You became the faces and the voices for kids all around the world. I'm so proud to say the words MSD strong." The Parkland shooting ignited a wave of calls for stricter gun laws.

Prior to that statement, the now-retired Miami Heat player noted that his life transcends basketball and it was important to him to return to the school for this moment. He also recalled the time he arrived at the school when it reopened. "I remember pulling up and seeing a few security guards outside. I remember being met by one of the staffers," he said. "I remember us walking to the school and I remember hearing absolutely nothing. I remember thinking to myself, 'I've never felt—I've never heard this kind of silence before in my life.'"

Nikolas Cruz, 19, opened fire on students and faculty on February 14, 2018. His charges include 34 counts of premeditated murder and attempted murder. A trial to determine Cruz's prison sentence has yet to begin.

@DwyaneWade @DouglasHigh “my life is bigger than basketball...that’s why I wanted to come back to @DouglasHigh #msdstrong @BleacherReport pic.twitter.com/hTy68dZZx4

— Safeer Bhatti, Ph.D. (@drsafeerbhatti) June 2, 2019

Joaquin Oliver, a student who lost his life during the mass shooting, was a longtime fan of Wade's. "Even though the game has brought certain people to admire me, this definitely makes it bigger than that," Wade said, referencing the notification that Oliver's family buried him in Wade's jersey. "And for me to be a part of that—that he would have wanted to be buried in my jersey—that's mind-boggling to me."

This is Joaquin Oliver. He was one of the 17 young lives that were lost tragically at Douglas HighSchool in Parkland. Joaquin was one of many that i heard was excited about my return to Miami and yesterday was buried in my jersey. This is why we will not just SHUT up and dribble! pic.twitter.com/X0tfTTao33

— DWade (@DwyaneWade) February 26, 2018

