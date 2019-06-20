Philadelphia 76ers v Miami Heat
Michael Reaves

Dwyane Wade Responds To Criticism Of Supporting His Son At Miami Pride

June 20, 2019 - 5:42 pm by Jessica McKinney

Dwyane Wade had a brilliant response to the criticism he received for supporting his youngest son at the Miami Pride parade earlier this year.

As you may remember, Wade's 12-year-old son was pictured with his stepmom, Gabrielle Union, at the Miami Beach Pride parade in Apr. 2019. Although Wade was busy with his NBA season, he showed love and support to his child on social media, triggering a slew of nasty and insensitive remarks.

Despite the negative feedback, Wade feels as though he did the right thing and spoke candidly about his family and how he views parenthood.

"I don’t really talk about it much because it’s Zion’s story to tell," Wade told Variety in a new interview published Tuesday (June 18). "I think as a family, we should support each other. That’s our job. And my job as a father is to facilitate their lives and to support them and be behind them in whatever they want to do."

He also encouraged other parents to embrace who their kids are. "They are all different, and I have to get to know them and where they are. I have to say to most parents, get to know your kids," he added. "Don’t put your wants and needs on them."

He continued: "I’m very uneasy about accolades that come from supporting my kids or the negativity that comes from it. I’m doing what every parent has to do. Once you bring kids into this world, you become unselfish. It’s my job to be their role model, to be their voice in my kids’ lives, to let them know you can conquer the world. So, go and be your amazing self and we’re going to sit back and just love you."

Watch Dwyane Wade's full thoughts in the video below.

