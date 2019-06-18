Ed Sheeran Taps Cardi, 50 Cent, H.E.R. And More For New Album

Ed Sheeran is commissioning a star-studded roster for his upcoming album, No.6 Collaborations Project. 50 Cent, Cardi B, Khalid, Meek Mill, H.E.R., Travis Scott, Stormzy, Young Thug, Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper and PNB Rock are among the packed list of collaborations.

The British pop crooner released the track list last month, but debuted the full list of features via Instagram Tuesday (June 18).

Sheeran teams with Chance the Rapper and PNB Rock for the recently released single “Cross Me,” and Bieber on an acoustic offering of his new single, “I Don’t Care.”

“I’m a huge fan of all of the artists I worked with on the album,” the singer-songwriter said in a statement according to Rolling Stone. “Whether I’ve been following them since the beginning of their careers, or had their albums on repeat, they’re artists that inspire me and all bring something special to each track. Can’t wait for you to hear it!”

No. 6 Collaborations Project is due out July 6.

See the track list below.