Premiere: El Alfa And J Alvarez Pay Homage To The Muchachos In "Me Da La Mismo" Video

El Jefe and J Alvarez have a message to tell.

El Alfa and J Alvarez have created a cheeky anthem for all the hard working dudes whose girlfriends don’t appreciate them. The video for their latest single “Me Da Lo Mismo,” is dotted with scenes in colorful supermarkets and desert-like props, the video looks like a screenshot of Coachella posting Instagram accounts.

With a mélange of intricate beats and auto-tune voices, El Alfa has put the Dominican Republic’s dembow genre on the map, garnering attention from mainstream America and its artists. He’s collaborated with Cardi B on “Mi Mami” and has worked with mega-producer Diplo on singles like “TecnoBow.”

And he’s also getting praise from producers that predominantly dominate the reggaeton scene in Puerto Rico and abroad. “That music that El Alfa and Mozart La Para and all these guys are doing over there, that’s what’s popping right now,” Tainy, a well known who has worked with Bad Bunny,” told Rolling Stone. “It feels like you’re on a vacation over there. The Dominican Republic has so much talent. They deserve that respect.”

Watch the video for "Me Da Lo Mismo" above.