Premiere: El Alfa And J Alvarez Pay Homage To The Muchachos In "Me Da La Mismo" Video

June 20, 2019 - 3:00 pm by Richy Rosario

El Jefe and J Alvarez have a message to tell. 

El Alfa and J Alvarez have created a cheeky anthem for all the hard working dudes whose girlfriends don’t appreciate them. The video for their latest single “Me Da Lo Mismo,” is dotted with scenes in colorful supermarkets and desert-like props, the video looks like a screenshot of Coachella posting Instagram accounts.

With a mélange of intricate beats and auto-tune voices, El Alfa has put the Dominican Republic’s dembow genre on the map, garnering attention from mainstream America and its artists. He’s collaborated with Cardi B on “Mi Mami”  and has worked with mega-producer Diplo on singles like “TecnoBow.”

And he’s also getting praise from producers that predominantly dominate the reggaeton scene in Puerto Rico and abroad. “That music that El Alfa and Mozart La Para and all these guys are doing over there, that’s what’s popping right now,” Tainy, a well known who has worked with Bad Bunny,” told Rolling Stone. “It feels like you’re on a vacation over there. The Dominican Republic has so much talent. They deserve that respect.”

Watch the video for "Me Da Lo Mismo" above.

 

Premiere: Diamond D Stays "Maintaining" His Bronx Ties With Lord Tariq & Peter Gunz, And A-Kash

The Bronx is forever the birthplace of hip-hop and those that were around during its infancy still rep it 'til this day. A prime example of this type of love for the art is the enormous production style of BX's own, Diamond D. For over three decades, he's cultivated the true school boom-bap hip-hop sound and his latest album, Diam Piece 2 continues the tradition.

Featuring some of the music game's strongest MCs in Fat Joe, Snoop Dogg, Talib Kweli and others, Diamond produces the tracks and lets the rappers that he admires spit the facts. Of course, it wouldn't be right if the music man/rapper didn't get some bars to flex himself, ya know? But with so many ill word spitters to choose from, he's elected his BX bredren in Lord Tariq & Peter Gunz (yes, that Gunz of VH1's Love and Hip-Hop) to shine with A-Kash on his new single, "Maintaining."

The video, which looks to be in the heart of the Bronx, on some familiar steps to a brick housing unit, screams of the essence of kicking rhymes to your boys while sipping on that brown liquor (I have a feeling that's a Henny bottle they are sharing folks...). Tariq is still sharp with the words and wit. Just has a lil' salt and pepper in his beard to show he's aged well with life. Cameos by legends Sadat X and Grandmaster Caz make this super official.

Check out Diamond D's VIBE Tribe Podcast episode with us from a few weeks ago below...it's dope.

Ty Dolla $ign Releases Tender "Purple Emoji" Video Featuring J. Cole

Shortly after releasing the lead single off his rumored album, Ty Dolla $ign unveiled the video for "Purple Emoji" that centers its lens on love. Directed by Olivia Rose, the striking music video wraps viewers up in a virtual hug of tenderness and affection.

In early May, the Cali-native shared that he was working on the aforementioned song with Cole. The melody was recorded "a few months back in NYC and off top I knew it was the first one I wanted y'all to hear," he tweeted. From that point, "Purple Emoji" was created. There's no release date for the "Paranoid" artist's speculative album, but he did notify fans that "Doll$ign $ea$on almo$t here" in an Instagram video.

In 2017, Dolla $ign released his second studio album, Beach House 3. The 20-track soundscape boasted replay-worthy songs like "Don't Sleep On Me" featuring Future, "In Your Phone" with Lauren Jauregui, "Love U Better" featuring Lil Wayne and The-Dream, plus more.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Dolla$ign $ea$on almo$t here 🎱🤲🏾❤️

A post shared by $ex $ymbol (@tydollasign) on May 6, 2019 at 11:28am PDT

Watch the full video above.

Megan Thee Stallion Releases Fiery "Realer" Video

Megan Thee Stallion is truly prepping for a hot girl summer. Following up the highly-anticipated release of Fever, the Houston-bred rapper has officially released the visuals for the project's opening song, "Realer."

Red-headed Meg and her friends brandish toy guns, high karate kicks and body rolls as she talks her sh*t. And, much like her project's artwork, there were flames—both literally and figuratively—to be had all around.

Even some of her celebrity peers have expressed excitement over her video's release.

🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️

— TRINA (@TRINArockstarr) May 21, 2019

🐎 🔥 https://t.co/54S59MQ8fx

— Wale (@Wale) May 21, 2019

Watch Hot Girl Meg's spicy "Realer" video up top.

