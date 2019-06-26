Elle Varner Hopes ‘Ellevation’ EP “Heals And Uplifts People”

Elle Varner is hoping that her Ellevation EP will be therapeutic for fans. The nine-track project, which is set to drop on July 12, comes seven years after Varner’s Perfectly Imperfect debut and features guest appearances from Wale and Rhapsody.

“There’s soo much I’ve wanted to communicate and express over these last few years and I couldn’t think of a better way to do it than through my music,” Varner revealed last Thursday (June 20) in a candid Instagram post. “God continues to amaze me in the way that he has transformed so much of my pain and trauma into power and triumph. I pray that this record heals and uplifts people the way that it has been a part of my healing and #Ellevation.”

In closing, Varner added that she’s grateful to “everyone who has been a part of this journey and this music,” especially fans “who have stood by me through it all.”

Last September, Varner released the EP’s lead single, “Loving U Blind.” The singer-songwriter dropped the Wale-assisted follow-up single, “Pour Me,” this past January.