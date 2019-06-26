Eminem's Father Marshall Bruce Mathers Jr. Dies At Age 67

Eminem's biological father, Marshall Bruce Mathers Jr., has passed away, TMZ reports. He was reportedly 67 years old at the time of his death.

It is unclear when Mathers passed away at this time. TMZ reports Mathers died in his home near Fort Wayne, Indiana after suffering from an apparent heart attack.

Eminem's mother, Debbie reportedly married Mathers Jr. when she was 15 and he was 22. They had Em two years later. Shortly after, the couple reportedly split, leaving Eminem and his mom to move in with her family in Detroit while Mathers moved to California.

Eminem has been very vocal about his broken relationship with his father. He frequently rapped about him on songs like "My Name Is" and "Cleanin' Out My Closet." The rapper also opened up about his dad in previous interviews, saying that he wrote several letters to him and attempted to call him, but never heard back from him.

In 2002, Bruce published a letter addressed to his son in The Daily Mirror, explaining why he left his family. He claimed Em's mother drove him away.

Eminem has not commented on the passing of his father.