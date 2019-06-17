Bryshere Gray attends the 2018 Fox Network Upfront at Wollman Rink, Central Park on May 14, 2018 in New York City.

'Empire' Actor Bryshere Y. Gray Arrested For Traffic Offense

Bryshere Y. Gray, best known for his role on Empire, was arrested in Chicago.

According to TMZ, the 25-year-old was pulled over because his temporary license plate did not match the 2014 Rolls Royce that he was driving. Karie James, Chicago Police spokeswoman confirmed the arrest with The Washington Post.

The arrest happened Thursday (June 13) but caught media attention on Monday (June 17). The actor was arrested on a misdemeanor registration charge, ticketed for driving an uninsured vehicle and failure to carry a driver's license.

He is currently not in police custody.

Gray is best known for his role in Empire as Hakeem Lyon, who lacks discipline and guidance as he tries to reach for hip-hop superstar fame, under his father Lucious Lyon (Terrence Howard) and his mother Cookie Lyon (Taraji P. Henson). He also starred as Michael Bivins, in the award-winning BET mini-series, The New Edition Story.

He was nominated for Best Actor at the 2018 BET awards.

Gray has been in the entertainment industry since 2013 performing at music festivals including Jay-Z's Made in America and The Roots' Picnic Festival. He also was an opening rap act for rappers 2 Chainz and Fabolous.

The series finale of Empire will premiere this fall. Entertainment Tonight reports, that the sixth season will return to its regular show time on Tuesdays 9 p.m. ET/PT.