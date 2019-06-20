The Juice is loose... on Twitter that is. O.J. Simpson just made a Twitter account, and according to the former NFL star and accused murderer, he has a lot of "getting even to do."

"Hey Twitter world, this is yours truly. Coming soon to Twitter, you'll get to read all my thoughts and opinions on just about everything," Simpson said his first Twitter video, entitled "Coming Soon!" "You'll get to read my tweets on just about everything. It should be a lot of fun. I've got a little getting even to do."

O.J. elaborated on his statement in a follow-up video, saying, "for years people have been able to say what they want to say about me, with no accountability." He added: "But now I get to challenge a lot of that B.S. and set the record straight..."

In his first order of business, the Juice decided to comment on those ongoing rumors about an alleged sexual relationship he had with Kris Jenner. O.J. and Jenner were said to have started an affair while the momager was still married to her first husband, Robert Kardashian.

Coming Soon!!! pic.twitter.com/R1tXOuuLgO

"Never – and I want to stress never – in any way shape or form had I ever had any interest in Kris, romantically, sexually, and I never got any indication that she had any interest in me," Simpson said. "So all of these stories are just bogus. Bad, you know, tasteless."

He also commented on the rumors that he is Khloe Kardashian's biological father. "Khloe, like all the (Kardashian) girls, I’m very proud of, just like I know Bob would be if he was here. But the simple facts of the matter is she’s not mine," he continued.

Simpson blamed the rumors on Norman Pardo, a guy who "the media love to say is my manager." Despite those reports, however, Simpson asserts that he has "always managed my own affairs." "So, when you see these guys like Norm, and these guys claim that they are my manager, it’s just not true."

If this is how O.J. Simpson is starting his new Twitter account, who knows what he'll talk about next.

Thanks to all my new followers. Love learning how to use Twitter. pic.twitter.com/J4JnN59yKl

The first thing I want to set straight is this story Pardo (who was not my manger) is talking about all over the media regarding me & @KrisJenner pic.twitter.com/tZ9EJd4qxF

