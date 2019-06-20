ESPN Reportedly Prohibits LaVar Ball From Being An On-Air Guest
According to The Athletic’s Richard Deitsch, ESPN has put a halt on future LaVar Ball appearances. The reported decision follows a controversial comment made by Ball to First Take host Molly Qerim.
“Asked if Ball will be used as an on-air guest, an on-the-record source for digital, or a background source for ESPN, an ESPN spokesperson said, ‘We have no plans moving forward,’” the tweet from Deitsch reads.
Initially, the discussion centered around the Big Baller Brand’s son, Lonzo Ball, and his trade from the Los Angeles Lakers to the New Orleans Pelicans. When Qerim decided to change subjects, or “switch gears” as she said, Ball responded, “You can switch gears with me anytime.” The statement prompted a side-eye from co-host Stephen A. Smith, and a response from Qerim, stating "Let's stay focused here."
Following the network’s reported decision, Qerim told TMZ Sports that she’s “satisfied” with the aftermath and “I appreciate that all the executives had my back.”
There will be no LaVar Ball on any ESPN platform heading forward — at least as of now. Asked if Ball will be used as an on-air guest, an on-the-record source for digital, or a background source for ESPN, an ESPN spokesperson said,"We have no plans moving forward."
— Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) June 19, 2019
LaVar shooting his shot at Molly Qerim during First Take interview? Jalen Rose gonna bust him up lol pic.twitter.com/HeIB9CFIxH
— gifdsports (@gifdsports) June 17, 2019