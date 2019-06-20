BIG3 - Week Eight
Sean M. Haffey/BIG3/Getty Images

ESPN Reportedly Prohibits LaVar Ball From Being An On-Air Guest

June 20, 2019 - 10:32 am by Camille Augustin

According to The Athletic’s Richard Deitsch, ESPN has put a halt on future LaVar Ball appearances. The reported decision follows a controversial comment made by Ball to First Take host Molly Qerim.

“Asked if Ball will be used as an on-air guest, an on-the-record source for digital, or a background source for ESPN, an ESPN spokesperson said, ‘We have no plans moving forward,’” the tweet from Deitsch reads.

Initially, the discussion centered around the Big Baller Brand’s son, Lonzo Ball, and his trade from the Los Angeles Lakers to the New Orleans Pelicans. When Qerim decided to change subjects, or “switch gears” as she said, Ball responded, “You can switch gears with me anytime.” The statement prompted a side-eye from co-host Stephen A. Smith, and a response from Qerim, stating "Let's stay focused here."

Following the network’s reported decision, Qerim told TMZ Sports that she’s “satisfied” with the aftermath and “I appreciate that all the executives had my back.”

In This Story:

Popular

XXXTentacion Friend And Affiliate Reportedly Shot In The Head

From the Web

More on Vibe

Philadelphia 76ers v Miami Heat
Michael Reaves

Dwyane Wade Responds To Criticism Of Supporting His Son At Miami Pride

Dwyane Wade had a brilliant response to the criticism he received for supporting his youngest son at the Miami Pride parade earlier this year.

As you may remember, Wade's 12-year-old son was pictured with his stepmom, Gabrielle Union, at the Miami Beach Pride parade in Apr. 2019. Although Wade was busy with his NBA season, he showed love and support to his child on social media, triggering a slew of nasty and insensitive remarks.

Despite the negative feedback, Wade feels as though he did the right thing and spoke candidly about his family and how he views parenthood.

"I don’t really talk about it much because it’s Zion’s story to tell," Wade told Variety in a new interview published Tuesday (June 18). "I think as a family, we should support each other. That’s our job. And my job as a father is to facilitate their lives and to support them and be behind them in whatever they want to do."

He also encouraged other parents to embrace who their kids are. "They are all different, and I have to get to know them and where they are. I have to say to most parents, get to know your kids," he added. "Don’t put your wants and needs on them."

He continued: "I’m very uneasy about accolades that come from supporting my kids or the negativity that comes from it. I’m doing what every parent has to do. Once you bring kids into this world, you become unselfish. It’s my job to be their role model, to be their voice in my kids’ lives, to let them know you can conquer the world. So, go and be your amazing self and we’re going to sit back and just love you."

Watch Dwyane Wade's full thoughts in the video below.

Dwyane Wade was surprised that his love for his son resulted in some backlash on social media https://t.co/yk4kuCE3nA pic.twitter.com/KAWEmQjEGZ

— Variety (@Variety) June 18, 2019

Continue Reading
O.J. Simpson Granted Parole At Hearing
Jason Bean-Pool

O.J. Simpson "Gets Even" On New Twitter Account, Denies Kris Jenner Rumors

The Juice is loose... on Twitter that is. O.J. Simpson just made a Twitter account, and according to the former NFL star and accused murderer, he has a lot of "getting even to do."

"Hey Twitter world, this is yours truly. Coming soon to Twitter, you'll get to read all my thoughts and opinions on just about everything," Simpson said his first Twitter video, entitled "Coming Soon!" "You'll get to read my tweets on just about everything. It should be a lot of fun. I've got a little getting even to do."

O.J. elaborated on his statement in a follow-up video, saying, "for years people have been able to say what they want to say about me, with no accountability."  He added: "But now I get to challenge a lot of that B.S. and set the record straight..."

In his first order of business, the Juice decided to comment on those ongoing rumors about an alleged sexual relationship he had with Kris Jenner. O.J. and Jenner were said to have started an affair while the momager was still married to her first husband, Robert Kardashian.

Coming Soon!!! pic.twitter.com/R1tXOuuLgO

— O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) June 15, 2019

"Never – and I want to stress never – in any way shape or form had I ever had any interest in Kris, romantically, sexually, and I never got any indication that she had any interest in me," Simpson said. "So all of these stories are just bogus. Bad, you know, tasteless."

He also commented on the rumors that he is Khloe Kardashian's biological father. "Khloe, like all the (Kardashian) girls, I’m very proud of, just like I know Bob would be if he was here. But the simple facts of the matter is she’s not mine," he continued.

Simpson blamed the rumors on Norman Pardo, a guy who "the media love to say is my manager." Despite those reports, however, Simpson asserts that he has "always managed my own affairs." "So, when you see these guys like Norm, and these guys claim that they are my manager, it’s just not true."

If this is how O.J. Simpson is starting his new Twitter account, who knows what he'll talk about next.

Thanks to all my new followers. Love learning how to use Twitter. pic.twitter.com/J4JnN59yKl

— O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) June 16, 2019

The first thing I want to set straight is this story Pardo (who was not my manger) is talking about all over the media regarding me & @KrisJenner pic.twitter.com/tZ9EJd4qxF

— O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) June 17, 2019

Continue Reading
2019 NBA Finals - Game Six
Getty Images

Warriors Confirm Klay Thompson Tore His ACL During Game 6

Golden State Warriors player Klay Thompson reportedly tore his ACL during a hard fought game against the Toronto Raptors during Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

"Golden State’s Klay Thompson has suffered a torn ACL in his left knee, his agent Greg Lawrence tells ESPN," wrote ESPN's Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter.

This heartbreaking news came a few hours after it was announced that Golden State's Kevin Durant would be out for the 2019-2020 NBA season after injuring his Achilles in Game 5, which required immediate surgery.

Thompson's injury occurred during the third quarter of last night's nail-biter (Jun. 13). With just under three minutes left in the quarter, the shooting guard was fouled by Toronto's Danny Green.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr reportedly said that Thompson just needed a "two minute rest" after receiving assistance off the court. While clearly injured, he came back and was still able to make both free throws, ultimately finishing the game with 30 points. He reportedly left the Oracle Arena on crutches.

Golden State’s Klay Thompson has suffered a torn ACL in his left knee, his agent Greg Lawrence tells ESPN.

— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 14, 2019

Continue Reading

Top Stories

Music

6h ago

Johnny Gill And Tiffany Haddish Bask In Love For "Soul Of A Woman" Video: Watch

Movies & TV

9h ago

Beyoncé And Donald Glover Sing "Can You Feel The Love Tonight" In New 'Lion King' Teaser

News

7h ago

Maleah Davis' Casket Decorated With "My Little Pony" Rainbows