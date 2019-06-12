Yung Miami is having a baby. The member of the rap duo, City Girls, reportedly revealed that she is expecting her second child in the outtakes of the City Girls' documentary, Point Blank Period.

In the video clip, Yung Miami appeared to be talking on the phone to a member of her record label, Quality Control. She appeared to tear up as she announced her pregnancy status and the potential strain it could put on her career.

"I’ve been going back and forth to share this moment with my fans," Yung Miami wrote on Instagram. "But on MY TERMS! I want this journey to be nothing but positive going forward and I wanted to share this with y’all. No one knows what is best for me but GOD, and this was just his timing for me."

While the "Act Up" artist admitted that she has had a handful of people doubt her, she stated that balancing pregnancy and her budding career is just another opportunity to prove that she can do anything she sets out to do. "Everybody doubted me and said I shouldn’t be rapping and that I wouldn’t be able to hold the group down while JT was away but I did just that and then some, to the point that you all have made this experience as a rapper so fulfilling that I cannot wait to show more of what I really have in store for my fans," she continued. "I did everything they said I couldn’t because that’s just the type of woman I am and going to continue to be."

Miami added: "Pregnancy is a beautiful thing and life-changing, so I cannot wait to see what the future has in store for the City Girls!"

Yung Miami already has one son. Check out her pregnancy announcement below.

