DeWayne Craddock reportedly brushed his teeth at work before he opened fire at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center killing 12 men and women Saturday. (June 1)

Joseph Scott, a colleague, said he spoke to Craddock moments before the horror began.

"I said, 'How are you doing?' He said he was doing OK," Scott recalled. "I asked, 'Any plans for the weekend?' And he said, 'No.' I said, 'Well, have a good day.' And he said the same to me."

Shortly after, Scott, an engineering technician, left work escaping the carnage that followed.

Craddock reportedly walked into the city building and killed a dozen people. Four members of law enforcement responded and followed the sound of gunfire. Police Chief James Cervera said the officers and Craddock engaged in a long shoot out, which resulted in Craddock's death.

The police are still trying to piece together a motive. However, Scott --aware that information about Craddock will be available in the wake of the shooting--said to CNN, "I liked him."

"I worked with him. He was what I thought was a good person. When we were together, we would talk about family, friends, things that we were going to do, trips we were going to take and things like that," Scott said.

Another government employee called Craddock "disgruntled."

While surviving family members begin funeral arrangements, Craddock's family left a note on their expressing their condolences for the lives lost.

"The family of DeWayne Craddock wishes to send our heartfelt condolences to the victims. We are grieving the loss of our loved one," the note reads. "At this time we wish to focus on the victims and the lives loss [sic] during yesterdays tragic event. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of those who loss [sic] their lives, and those recovering in the hospital."