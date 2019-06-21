LAPD Investigating Fetty Wap Amid Assault Allegations

The Los Angeles Police Department is reportedly investigating Fetty Wap after the rapper was accused of assaulting a woman whom he met at his music video shoot, TMZ reports.

The accuser, whose name has not been disclosed, reportedly filed a report with the LAPD on Wednesday (June 19). She claims she met Fetty at a home in Hollywood Hills. Their interaction reportedly began on a professional level, as she was supposed to appear in his music video.

The New Jersey artist later invited the accuser and several other women to a party at an Airbnb. According to sources, there was allegedly a point in the evening in which the woman joined Fetty in a private room. That's when things took a violent turn.

In a video obtained by TMZ, a woman can be heard accusing Fetty of putting his hands on her. "You really just put your hands on me, for real. Do it again, do it again, 'fatty.'" Then Fetty appears to smack the phone out of her hand.

Sources close to law enforcement say Fetty Wap is under investigation for a felony battery charge. Detectives are planning to interview the rapper about the allegations soon.

Watch the aftermath of their interaction in the video below.